    Late registration extended at IIE Rosebank College

    Issued by Rosebank College
    20 Feb 2025
    Are you still searching for the right higher education provider? Good news, IIE Rosebank College has extended its late registration deadline until 8 March 2025 for all IIE faculties, except for the IIE Faculty of Education, which will close on 1 March 2025.
    Late registration extended at IIE Rosebank College

    This extension provides prospective students with another opportunity to secure their space for the 2025 academic year. If you are still searching, now is the time to apply and register for a qualification that aligns with your career goals.

    Why choose IIE Rosebank College?

    As an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), IIE Rosebank College is committed to providing quality, flexible and affordable education. With a range of IIE postgraduate qualifications, degrees, diplomas, and higher certificates across multiple IIE faculties, students can choose a study path that best suits their ambitions and aspirations.

    Flexible learning options

    We understand that every student has unique needs. That’s why there are various study modes to choose from, including:

    • Full-time learning for a dynamic campus experience.
    • IIE Distance (online) learning for flexibility and convenience.
    • Blended learning for a combination of contact and online learning.

    How to apply for late registration

    • Visit our website and explore a range of IIE qualifications.
    • Check the minimum admission requirements for your preferred IIE qualification.
    • Complete the application process online or visit one of our eight campuses across the country.
    • Submit the required documents and secure your place before the deadline.

    Walk-ins are welcome

    Prospective students can also visit any of our campuses across South Africa to apply and register in person. Our friendly staff will assist you with the application process and answer any questions you may have.

    Register today – limited spaces available

    Late registration is your last chance to start your academic journey in 2025. Don’t miss out on studying at a respected institution known for academic excellence, industry-relevant IIE qualifications, and student support.

    Key dates to remember

    1 March 2025: Late registration deadline for the IIE Faculty of Education.
    8 March 2025: Final late registration deadline for all other IIE faculties.
    Classes start 17 February 2025. Register today.

    Rosebank College
    The IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) gives you access to affordable, quality education that makes you employable. Accredited IIE Degrees, Diplomas and Higher Certificates are offered at Rosebank College.
