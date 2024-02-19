Industries

    Unitrans launches Centre of Excellence to enhance African supply chain solutions

    Issued by KAP Limited
    19 Apr 2024
    Operating cost efficiencies and safety – both driver and vehicle – are primary considerations for any logistics or freight company and Unitrans, a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing value-added supply chain solutions across the continent, moves this to a new level with the launch of its newly upgraded Centre of Excellence (COE).
    "The launch of our upgraded COE marks a significant milestone for Unitrans and the industry as a whole," says Jacques Greeff, executive of solutions at Unitrans. "We are thrilled to unveil this state-of-the-art facility that will drive value creation and operational excellence for our clients across Africa."

    The modern supply chain is driven by ‘big data’ with information coming directly from trucks on the road, fleet management systems and other services. The COE collects analyses this data and provides real-time solutions and information to all relevant departments, as well as to drivers on the road – for example, instant route changes to avoid traffic jams and the like.

    By harnessing the power of technology through the COE, Unitrans is able to process large-scale data into actionable business intelligence.

    "Our focus is on empowering our clients with real-time insights and predictive analytics that drive informed decision-making and enhance overall operational performance," remarks Greeff. "Through our centralised platform and data-driven approach, we are unlocking new possibilities for supply chain optimisation and cost efficiency.”

    Unitrans is committed to developing bespoke solutions to provide optimal results for its customers. The company’s commitment to excellence extends beyond technology and data analytics. Its team of industry experts brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, ensuring clients receive best-in-class solutions tailored to their specific needs.

    "We believe that the future of supply chain management lies in the integration of data-driven insights and advanced technology," continues Greeff. "Our COE is designed to be a game-changer, offering our clients a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

    Greeff describes the COE as an enabling tool that serves to optimise operations, mitigate risks and enhance safety and security measures – ultimately contributing to the increased efficiencies of our customers’ supply chains. Some of the tangible benefits of the COE include fleet optimisation, reduced standing times and an overall boost in vehicle efficiency. Whilst none of these concepts are new, the Unitrans COE uniquely balances risk mitigation imperatives and efficiency targets with sustainability objectives.

    Predicative analytics

    Predictive analytics means leveraging historical and real-time data to forecast future outcomes. By analysing large-scale data sets, businesses can gain valuable insights into patterns, trends and potential risks, allowing them to make informed decisions and mitigate operational challenges effectively.

    In the context of a logistics business, predictive analytics can revolutionise risk management practices by identifying potential issues before they escalate, reducing operational risks and improving operational cost efficiency significantly.

    Through the continuous analysis of data related to factors such as weather conditions, traffic patterns, equipment maintenance and driver behaviour, transport and logistics companies can proactively address potential problems and optimise their operations for efficiency, safety and sustainability.

    “Ultimately, with the integration of advanced predictive analytics tools and large-scale data analysis, it is conceivable the supply chain industry could not only reduce operational risks but potentially eradicate them altogether,” says Greeff.

    This transformative approach has the power to improve the way supply chain businesses operate, ensuring smoother operations, enhanced safety standards, and ultimately, a more sustainable and reliable supply chain ecosystem.

    KAP Limited
    KAP Limited is a diversified industrial group consisting of logistics and manufacturing businesses.

