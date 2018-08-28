Kap sani2c 20th edition adds UCI status to the exciting line-up

While Kap sani2c has always been popular with the top South African marathon mountain biking teams, the addition of a Prologue and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) status for the Kap sani2c Race in 2024, is set to raise the bar and make the event even more compelling for professional riders.

Founder of Kap sani2c Glen Haw, says they were already in line with most of the UCI rules, so it made sense to do it: “sani2c has always provided a platform for young and upcoming talent. Becoming a UCI points race with marathon points available, extends this support to local marathon riders with international aspirations, creating a racing environment where they can earn these valuable points to qualify to race abroad at World Cup and World Champs events.”

In order to become a sanctioned UCI race, sani2c will add a time trial or Prologue on 24 April, the day before the Race starts. This is guaranteed to be an exciting spectacle that other Race participants can watch as they register for the Race at Glencairn.

SA Marathon and Gravel champion Matt Beers has stood on the sani2c podium many times, and says that adding a Prologue and UCI status will help the event get more attention and exposure: “It’s nice that they are spicing it up and making these changes. It’s definitely what the race needs to make it more appealing to the pros.”

Only A batch (Elite Men) and B batch (Elite Women) teams will qualify for points. All these riders must have full racing licenses and an 11 digit UCI license number, and the Prologue is only for Elite Men and Elite Women with UCI license numbers.

Kap sani2c will be a Category 2 marathon stage race event and points are allocated per rider - which means that each rider from the first team across the line will be awarded 80 points to their UCI ranking.

Marco Joubert from Imbuko Pro Cycling, says it’s great that sani2c is becoming a UCI race: “That means a lot actually, for myself and I'm sure a lot of other SA riders. UCI points are quite important because it helps us with our seeding at the European races and World Champs. It also just gets our South African flag up in the UCI overall rankings. So it’s great news, and hopefully this may get some international teams to come and do sani2c as it’s a flippin’ cool event. It's definitely one of the highlights of all South African events, and it's been a highlight for a lot of years now. This is a good step forward for sani2c and I’m looking forward to racing - I'm sure the racing is just going to get faster.”

Seasoned rider and coach Sarah Hill says this news is very exciting, and says of the sani2c experience: “The race is filled with speed, single track and tough climbs and is a highlight for many riders each year. It ticks so many boxes: partnership racing; point to point racing; relaxing chill zones and tasty feedzones, as well as an atmosphere that keeps us wanting to come back every year. I really hope to be on the startline again this year, sani2c would be an incredible addition to my mountain biking calendar.”

Kap sani2 started as a fundraising event for the local farm school that Glen Haw’s children attended, and has grown into one of the largest stage races in the world. With three separate events over five days at the end of April, 2024 is the 20th edition of this iconic event.

The Trail event is from Tuesday, 23 April, to Thursday, 25 April, and is the e-bike race, with a podium and leader jerseys. E-bikes will not be allowed to enter the Race or Adventure events.

The Adventure starts on Wednesday, 24 April, at Glencairn, finishing on Friday, 26 April, in Scottburgh. The 2024 edition of the Adventure event is already fully subscribed, so riders are encouraged to enter the Race, which starts on Thursday, 25 April, and ends on Saturday, 27 April, with the new Prologue event happening on 24 April.