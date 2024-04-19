Industries

    KSIA, CTIA, and ORTIA shine at Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), and OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have each secured awards at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024, which are coveted accolades for airports worldwide and serve as a global benchmark of airport excellence.
    Source: Freepik

    Skytrax is an esteemed international air transport rating organisation established in 1989 and headquartered in London, UK.

    This year’s Skytrax World Airport Awards ceremony was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt.

    KSIA was recognised as the Best Regional Airport in Africa, while CTIA scooped the Skytrax Best Airport in Africa award for the ninth consecutive year and the Skytrax Best Airport Staff in Africa award for the fourth consecutive year.

    Adding to this success, OR Tambo International Airport proudly secured the third position for Best Airport in Africa and also received accolades for Best Airport Hotel, showcasing our commitment to providing top-notch services and facilities.

    "We are successfully navigating a period of substantial growth, surging passenger numbers and the introduction of new airlines. We are grateful for the partnerships and support from all our stakeholders, without whom these accolades would not be possible" says Mpumi Mpofu, Acsa CEO.

    "These remarkable achievements highlight our resilience, dedication, and our team's commitment to excellence and mark a moment of immense pride for all of us. To each and every staff member, who tirelessly contributes to ensuring an outstanding airport experience for every passenger and user, heartfelt congratulations are in order."

    Skytrax introduced the World Airline and Airport Star Rating programme in 1999. This programme, a leading international rating system, evaluates airlines and airports based on product quality and staff service standards.

