    Logistics Cargo & Storage

    Acsa champions digitalisation to enhance air cargo efficiency

    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is advancing the digitalisation and automation of air cargo, advocating for streamlined trade processes and smarter infrastructure to boost global efficiency and competitiveness.
    22 Apr 2025
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    At the inaugural ICAO Global Air Cargo Summit in Antalya, Acsa CEO, Mpumi Mpofu, highlighted the need to simplify and standardise data requirements across borders. “Digitisation increases efficiency, reduces turnaround times, and improves accuracy – but governments must play their part by reducing the complexity of cross-border documentation," she said.

    Leveraging technology to boost productivity

    Mpofu highlighted the critical role air cargo plays in enabling global trade, supporting industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.

    She cited OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) as a key player in South Africa’s cargo landscape, where ACSA is investing in technologies such as automated storage, AI-driven systems, and robotics to ease congestion and boost productivity. ORTIA Cargo has received the African Cargo Airport of the Year award five times since 2013.

    Public-private partnerships and emerging tech

    Mpofu stressed the need for customs integration, digital clearance systems, and risk-based processing to reduce delays at borders.

    She also underscored the value of public-private partnerships to modernise cargo precincts, improve visibility across the supply chain, and position key African hubs as regional leaders.

    Emerging technologies like blockchain and AI were also noted for their ability to enhance the security and efficiency of cargo clearance.

    “Blockchain ensures transparency and trust in the supply chain, while AI can streamline inspections and automate risk detection,” she said. “The future of air cargo depends on adopting smarter, cleaner technologies and closer collaboration among stakeholders.”

