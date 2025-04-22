Nominations now open for CIPS Africa's 2025 procurement excellence awards

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Africa has opened nominations for the 2025 CIPS Africa Excellence in Procurement & Supply Awards. This year’s event introduces a new category, the SheInspires Award, which recognises the contributions of women in procurement and supply chain roles across the continent.

Source: Drazen Zigic via Freepik

Nominations are open until 31 May 2025. The awards highlight individuals, teams, and organisations driving change in procurement through innovation, resilience, and effective practices. Categories include digital transformation, supplier diversity, and sustainability, reflecting the evolving role of procurement in the business world.

"The recognition for procurement work done well takes the credibility of the whole organisation to the next level,” said Vilochanee Naidoo, Head of the Professional Body at CIPS Africa and chair of the Judging Panel.

"Whether you are in the public or private sector, make 2025 the year that you and your team receive a coveted award from CIPS, the voice of the procurement & supply profession. Nominate your teams, leaders and young talent in any of the categories for the 2025 CIPS Awards. Here’s to winning entries in procurement & supply!"

Introducing the SheInspires Award

A new addition to this year’s awards is the SheInspires Award, aimed at recognising women who have made a notable impact in procurement and supply chain management. The award acknowledges both established leaders and emerging professionals who are contributing to greater diversity, inclusion, and empowerment in the field.

The introduction of the award aligns with its commitment to equity and the importance of showcasing diverse role models. Nominees will be assessed on their contributions to procurement excellence, mentorship, and the positive change they are creating within their industries and communities.

Award categories

Each category is designed to highlight procurement’s evolving role as a strategic driver of value, innovation, and social impact across the continent.

Team categories

• Best Approach to Risk Mitigation

• Best Collaborative Teamwork Project

• Best Initiative to Build a Diverse Supplier Base

• Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value Through Procurement

• Best Procurement Transformation Programme

• Best Supplier Relationship Management Initiative

• Best Sustainability Project of the Year

• Best Use of Digital Technology

• Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion Practices in Procurement Teams

• Outstanding People Development Programme

• Procurement Team of the Year – Large organisation

• Procurement Team of the Year – Small organisation

• Public Procurement Project of the Year

Individual categories

• Leader of the Year

• Young Talent

• NEW: She Inspires Award

Why nominate?

The awards aim to highlight leadership, best practice, and measurable impact within the procurement and supply sector.

Shortlisted nominees and winners will be recognised at the CIPS Africa Conference & Awards, scheduled for 6–7 August 2025 at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

To submit a nomination and learn more about the categories, visit: https://cips.zohobackstage.com/ConnectandEngageCIPSConference20251#/awardsentry?lang=en