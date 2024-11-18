Lifestyle Events
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

BabyYumYum.comHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRSafripolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA's LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate 30 years of MCQP

    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Get ready for South Africa’s favourite LGBTQIA+ celebration, as the Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) returns for its 30th anniversary on 14 December 2024 at Gardens Commercial High School in Cape Town.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    While diamonds may be forever, this year’s ‘Mother of Pearl’ theme is destined to make history.

    For three decades, MCQP has been the gem in the crown of Cape Town’s social calendar, and this year’s extravaganza is set to be a family reunion, bringing together fans of previous parties and those who have yet to experience the magic of MCQP on the most sacred of spaces: the dancefloor.

    Expect to see the venue transformed into an otherworldly escape with entertainment serving nothing but vibes to keep the dance floors packed.

    The four dancefloors include Purgatory, The Devine (powered by Discotekah), The Depth (brought to life by The Death of Glitter), and The Pulse.

    There’s also the steamy "Sirens of the Deep," a captivating Sex Siren immersion celebrating queer eroticism and liberation with Cheshire Vineyard.

    From a bold debut in 1994, MCQP has evolved into an institution that celebrates queer joy and visibility in South Africa, making it an integral part of the country's pink legacy.

    For the second year, the celebrations will be curated by new management, with The Golden Hour events team steering the 2024 experience. The event is in the care of a seasoned team with over 50 years of combined experience producing major local and international events attended by hundreds of thousands of attendees.

    Tickets are available on Howler. To stay up to date, follow MCQP’s Instagram, Facebook and X pages.

    Read more: MCQP, Mother City Queer Project, LGBTQIA+ community
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz