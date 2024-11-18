SA's LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate 30 years of MCQP

Get ready for South Africa’s favourite LGBTQIA+ celebration, as the Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) returns for its 30th anniversary on 14 December 2024 at Gardens Commercial High School in Cape Town.

Image supplied

While diamonds may be forever, this year’s ‘Mother of Pearl’ theme is destined to make history.

For three decades, MCQP has been the gem in the crown of Cape Town’s social calendar, and this year’s extravaganza is set to be a family reunion, bringing together fans of previous parties and those who have yet to experience the magic of MCQP on the most sacred of spaces: the dancefloor.

Expect to see the venue transformed into an otherworldly escape with entertainment serving nothing but vibes to keep the dance floors packed.

The four dancefloors include Purgatory, The Devine (powered by Discotekah), The Depth (brought to life by The Death of Glitter), and The Pulse.

There’s also the steamy "Sirens of the Deep," a captivating Sex Siren immersion celebrating queer eroticism and liberation with Cheshire Vineyard.

From a bold debut in 1994, MCQP has evolved into an institution that celebrates queer joy and visibility in South Africa, making it an integral part of the country's pink legacy.

For the second year, the celebrations will be curated by new management, with The Golden Hour events team steering the 2024 experience. The event is in the care of a seasoned team with over 50 years of combined experience producing major local and international events attended by hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Tickets are available on Howler. To stay up to date, follow MCQP’s Instagram, Facebook and X pages.