All the 2024 Feather Awards nominees

Embracing the theme of ‘Borderless Existence’, The Feather Awards are back and are taking it up a notch as we celebrate the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community and extend our arms to include diverse minority groups, particularly differently-abled individuals, in our collective narrative.

Taking place on 7 November 2024, the Feathers returns to the trendy 1 Fox in Johannesburg, with a ceremony that promises an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration, and colourful unity.

As always, the list includes dazzling stars, supportive media, inspiring activists and community leaders who have not only risen above the norm to stand out, but those who actively contribute to the LGBTIQ+ community and other minority groups in a positive way.

“This year, we focus on inclusivity, reminding ourselves that our community thrives when all voices are heard and celebrated. We are committed to pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive” said Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards.

“In honoring our nominees, we honor the strength of every individual—regardless of ability, background or identity —who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society. The diverse talents and stories that our nominees bring forward inspire us all to envision a world where inclusivity reigns supreme.

The beloved Dineo Langa, Khaya Dladla and Andiswa Gebashe will lead the proceedings at the the Feather Awards XVI hosts this year.

And the nominees for the Feather Awards XVI are:

Best Styled Individual

• Maglera Dope Boi

• Lunathi Mampofu

• Nomalanga Shozi

Hunk of the Year

• Makazole Mapimpi

• Akani Simbine

• Rulani Mokoena

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

• Nthati Moshesh

• Naledi Pandor

• Gayton McKenzie

Sports Personality of the Year

• Kgothatso Monjane

• The Springboks

• Alyssa Conley

Role Model of the Year

• SA Legal Team @ ICJ

• Kgothatso Montjane

• John Meletse

Cutest Couple

• Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli

• Celeste and Fezile Ntuli

• Blue and Brown Mbombo

Hot Chick of the Year

• Lunathi Mampofu

• Ntokozo Mhlongo

• Tyla

Media Award of the Year

• Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)

• Youngins! (Showmax)

• Netflix

Fag Hag of the Year

• Lindiwe Zulu

• Brenda Mtambo

• Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year

• Orapeleng Modutle

• Thebe Magugu

• Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli

Musician

• Young Stunna!

• Zoe Modiga

• Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

• Icebolethu Funerals

• Kgomotso Seboko

• Gayton McKenzie

Drama Queen

• Penuell Mlotshwa

• Nara Smith

• Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang

Social Media Personality of the Year

• Hope Ramafalo

• Eva Mofokeng

• Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector

• #JustDetention initiative

• Momentum Group

• #ShePoppedInn

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector

• Department of Justice & Const Dev

• Higher Health

• SADTU

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

• Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

• Sacred Heart College

• Crawford College

Best Rainbow Parenting

• Sape Maodi & Valvi Swartz

• Orapeleng Modutle

• Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)

The team are particularly thrilled to announce that the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to fashion icon Felipe Mazibuko, whose work has profoundly impacted both the LGBTQIA+ community and broader societal structures with the fashion world. Mazibuko’s dedication to advocacy and inclusion exemplifies the spirit of the Feather Awards and our commitment to a borderless existence.

The African Feather Awards goes to global activist Zakie Achmit.

This year's event is made possible through a partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, whose ongoing support enables us to continue our vital work in educating and sensitising our communities.