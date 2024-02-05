Tyla announces SA tour dates

Grammy award-winning South African superstar Tyla will be returning home with her two city South Africa tour in partnership with Vodacom.

Image supplied

Together with local promoters Anything Goes and Showtime Management, presented in association with KFM 94.5 and 947, the Water hitmaker will thrill fans with her first local tour since her meteoric rise to global stardom.

Performances will be held at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on 5 December and SunBet Arena, Menlyn on 7 December 2024. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 10 October at 9am.

From dream-filled beginnings, Tyla has become one of the greatest success stories to come out of South Africa. Known best for her viral award-winningtravelling track Water, the talented Tyla, continues to break records across the globe during her breakout year.

"I've been traveling the world, experiencing so much along the way. It's been a journey, but now I'm finally coming home. I'm beyond excited to perform for my TYGERS and share this moment with all of you!” says Tyla.

In February 2024, Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance at this year’s Grammys.

Water made Tyla the highest-charting female soloist ever on the US Hot 100 chart, peaking at #7. The single also crowned Tyla as the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in over 55 years.

The track peaked at #1 on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, Hot R&B Songs Chart and Adult R&B Airplay Charts in the US, and garnered Tyla as the winne of BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act and winner of MTV VMA’s Best New Artist. In addition, she was also nominated for a Brit Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song.

A vocal powerhouse and talented performer, Tyla also dominates the South African Music Awards with multiple nominations, including Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Best Collaboration."

Tyla released her debut, self-titled album in March 2024. Reaching #1 on the US World Albums Chart, Tyla has been critically acclaimed for her skill in blending amapiano, afrobeats, contemporary R&B and pop into one record.

Delving into her signature ‘popiano’ blend, the album features a stellar lineup of collaborators including Travis Scott. Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G and more.

Gaining international attention and recognition, Tyla is hailed globally by NME as “South Africa’s brightest new star” while Rolling Stone says “Tyla’s debut album proves she’s the perfect amapiano ambassador”. Echoing this young singer's vocal prowess, Pitchfork claims “The South African singer’s star-making debut is a lithe, contemporary take on pop-R&B that pulses with the log-drum heartbeat of amapiano”.

Continuing her path to global stardom, Tyla is gracing stages around the world, playing to hundreds of thousands of fans across North America and Europe including recently performing at Louis Vuitton’s pre-Olympics party in Paris, and with stunning recent performances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals.

Get your tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.za.