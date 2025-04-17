Chicago The Musical returns to SA this year

Chicago The Musical is set to razzle dazzle audiences at Artscape, Cape Town from 27 August-28 September 2025 and at Montecasino’s Teatro, Johannesburg from 3 October-9 November 2025.

Image supplied

Local producer and promoter, Showtime Management has revealed the cast - featuring principal performers Kiruna-Lind Devar (Evita, MAMMA MIA!, Phantom of the Opera World Tour) as chorus girl turned murderess, Roxie Hart; Samantha Peo (The Adams Family, Strictly Come Dancing, Chicago World Tour 2018 & 2019) reprises the role of Velma Kelly, the famous Vaudeville performer and fellow murderess; both jailbirds are under the watchful eye of the tough but savvy Matron Mama Morton, played by Tankiso Mamabolo (Nwabisa Plaatjie’s Ziyana, Don’t Believe a Word I Say).

The role of the slick, charismatic yet devious lawyer Billy Flynn is reprised by Jonathan Roxmouth (Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Grease) who played this character in the New Zealand leg during the 2018/2019 Chicago World Tour. The role of Roxie’s simple, loving husband Amos Hart is played by Dean de Klerk (Kinky Boots, Rent, The Sound of Music) and M.E. Marvey is the upbeat reporter, Mary Sunshine.

Returning ensemble members from Chicago’s 2018/2019 season are Lesego van Niekerk, Jenna Robinson Child, Alexandra Girard, Ferdinand W Gernandt, Michael Fullard, Dirk Joubert and Hugo Madeleyn.

New faces include Chicago ensemble features Angelica Hattingh, Ashley Scott, Bronwyn Craddock, Leah Mari, Nicolette Fernandes, Johan Dippenaar, Jonathan Raath, Kent Jeycocke and Nkosinathi Mazwai.

"The multi-talented Chicago cast is a dazzling showcase of versatility, blending world-class performances with undeniable flair. Each cast member brings their own unique energy to the stage, delivering the timeless themes of ambition, fame, and corruption through their skilful performances to make the South African Chicago production an unforgettable theatre experience,” says Hazel Feldman of Showtime Management.

The over 50 all-South African company includes the 23-member cast, 11-piece band, crew and creative team. Produced by Showtime Management in association with Barry & Fran Weissler, Chicago has a combined South African and international creative team including associate director, Tânia Nardini and re-creation of New York production choreography by Gary Chryst, both of whom have staged Chicago across multiple continents.

Award-winning South African musical director, Kevin Kraak (The Lion King, Chicago, My Fair Lady) will lead the 11-piece orchestra. Alistair Kilbee of Gearhouse Splitbeam is technical director and Peter Taylor is the company manager.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.co.za