    Tyla makes history with Grammy win for Best African Music Performance

    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoured the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 1 October 2022, to 15 September 2023, as chosen by the members of The Recording Academy, on February 4, 2024. In its 21st year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time.
    Source:
    Source: https://www.instagram.com/recordingacademy

    Tyla has won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her song Water.

    This is the inaugural year for the category, in which Asake and Olamide's Amapiano, Ayra Starr's Rush, Burna Boy's City Boys, and Davido featuring Musa Keys's Unavailable were also nominated.

    Best African Music Performance is one of three brand new categories that made its debut at the 2024 Grammy Awards, along with Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

    Tyla's hit single peaked last month at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

    "I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," Tyla said as she accepted the award. "Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category. It's so important."

