Basa connects small brewers to big business opportunities

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) recently hosted a Brewing Business Success webinar aimed at helping small brewers navigate compliance and access new markets. Over 50 participants joined the session, which covered licensing, marketing, digital tools, and retail platforms.

Image supplied

There’s a huge appetite among entrepreneurs to grow in the beer industry, but access to the right knowledge and networks remains a barrier,” said Basa CEO Charlene Louw.

“This platform is part of our commitment to support small brewers with practical information and real opportunities.”

Basa represents large and small players across the beer value chain, including 200 SMMEs through its affiliate, the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa.

Licensing and legal compliance

Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) Director of Law Enforcement and Compliance, Mbongeni Shabangu, outlined liquor licensing requirements and warned against common pitfalls such as incomplete documentation and public objections.

He also noted the GLB’s new online application platform, currently in early rollout.

Cleo Bodibe-Lushaba, GLB director of client relations, highlighted the liquor industry’s economic footprint: over 30,000 licensed outlets in Gauteng contribute more than R1bn in tax revenue and support over a million jobs, with 55% of traders being women.

She also addressed the cost of non-compliance, citing over R20m in alcohol-related health costs annually and R16.5bn lost to the illicit alcohol trade.

Accessing retail platforms

Makro Marketplace supplier development manager Thato Ntsukunyane introduced the group’s e-commerce platform, which sees around 90 million visits a year. He said SMMEs can list products, set their own pricing, and gain visibility through the “Shop Local” campaign.

He cited a brewer who grew annual turnover to R900,000 after completing Makro-sponsored training.

Digital marketing for growth

Digital Brand Specialist Mathapelo Montsho shared tips for leveraging social platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. She recommended tools such as Canva, CapCut, and Meta Business Suite to help small brands create and schedule content on a budget.

“Show up where your customers are – online,” she said. “Use real people, tell stories, and post at least two to three times a week.”

Skills development support

FoodBev Manufacturing Seta senior manager Makatseng Mokome encouraged SMMEs to apply for both mandatory and discretionary grants. A series of upcoming workshops will focus on compliance and skills development for non-levy-paying businesses.