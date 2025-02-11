Does industry experience matter in PR?

A guide to choosing the right agency.

PR is PR, right? When businesses seek PR representation, they often wonder whether industry-specific experience is crucial or if the fundamentals of PR apply universally. Many agencies are asked for case studies, client lists, and examples of past successes in a particular sector, but does that truly determine an agency’s ability to deliver results?

Let’s break down the pros and cons of choosing a PR agency based on industry experience vs PR fundamentals.

The pros and cons of industry-specific PR expertise

Engaging a PR agency with deep experience in a particular sector has notable advantages. Their established relationships with journalists, editors, and key opinion leaders enable smoother media placements. Additionally, their familiarity with industry jargon – particularly in complex fields like finance, technology, and healthcare – ensures precise and effective messaging. A seasoned industry-specific PR team also stays ahead of trends, challenges, and potential risks, allowing them to craft narratives that resonate with target audiences. Furthermore, their existing market knowledge accelerates onboarding, reducing the time needed to launch campaigns.

However, there are potential drawbacks. Agencies heavily embedded in one sector may default to familiar strategies, leading to stagnation and a lack of fresh perspectives. Compared to cross-industry agencies, they may have fewer opportunities to introduce innovative ideas from different fields, resulting in a more conventional approach. Additionally, their reliance on past successes can make them hesitant to challenge norms or adopt disruptive messaging strategies.

The case for PR fundamentals over industry experience

A strong PR foundation is built on strategic storytelling, audience engagement, and reputation management – skills that transcend industry boundaries. Agencies that work across multiple sectors bring fresh perspectives, often introducing unconventional yet highly effective tactics inspired by trends from diverse industries. Their agility allows them to adapt quickly, tailoring strategies based on research and evolving media landscapes rather than relying on outdated formulas. Additionally, PR teams without sector-specific biases tend to focus more on brand differentiation and positioning, ensuring messaging is unique rather than confined to industry norms.

However, there are challenges to consider. Agencies with less experience in a particular sector may require time to establish relationships with key journalists and stakeholders. Additionally, industries with complex regulatory constraints or technical jargon may necessitate a steeper learning curve before the agency can craft highly specialised messaging.

So, which approach is best for your business?

The truth is, it depends on your PR needs. If your business operates in a highly regulated or technical industry, having a PR team with deep sector knowledge may be advantageous. However, if you’re looking for fresh, creative ideas, audience-first storytelling, and cross-industry best practices, an agency that prioritises PR fundamentals may serve you better.



