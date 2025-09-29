South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ChilliengineAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDaily MaverickAdvertising Media ForumRogerwilcoBroad MediaDentsuBizcommunity.comM&C Saatchi AbelAfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsaHead Marketing ServicesAcademy of Digital ArtsBrave GroupPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    With Scandal! out, Generations stands alone as millennials’ final soapie

    I was 11 years old when Scandal! (not to be confused with Shonda Rhimes' hit show) first came on air. Back then, soapies weren’t just shows, they were part of life.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Marjorie Langa plays Gloria on Scandal!. Source: eTV.
    Marjorie Langa plays Gloria on Scandal!. Source: eTV.

    They told our stories, structured our evenings, and gave us something to talk about the next day. Now, as Scandal! prepares for its final curtain call in June 2026, I can’t help but think about what its future absence means. For my generation, millennials, it leaves only one familiar companion still standing: Generations: The Legacy.

    The soapie as a timekeeper

    As a child, I measured time not with the clock but with soapies. 7de Laan omnibaas on Sundays meant homework was behind me and the dread of school the next day started to prevail. Scandal! meant supper was ready. And when Muvhango started at 9pm, it was time to go to bed while the adults found out what Vho Makhadzi or Doobsie were now up to. These shows were a rhythm, a way of life, woven into the background of our growing up.

    Soap operas were once South Africa’s collective imagination. They introduced us to characters we loved and loathed, sparked debates in taxis and classrooms, and reflected social realities that other media often ignored.

    Generations as the last link

    It’s strange to think Generations: The Legacy (which is technically not the original Generations) is the last survivor of that golden line-up. Its persistence is a reminder of how much has changed — not only in television, but in the way we consume stories. It has been a tough few years for South African soapies: Rhythm City was cancelled in July 2021 after 13 successful years, Isidingo was taken off air in 2019 after 21 years, and 7de Laan ended in 2023.

    Today, audiences are glued to Netflix, YouTube, or TikTok, where stories are faster, shorter, and easy to binge. Yet research shows we are also circling back to basics, with global streamers reviving the old rhythm of soapies by dropping one episode a week to build anticipation and conversation. The slow-burn drama of a soapie, however, is a different creature altogether — unfolding over years rather than seasons. The end of Scandal! is proof that audience habits have shifted, but it also raises the question of whether South African television can reinvent the communal magic that soapies once provided.

    New life

    Even the long-running American soap The Bold and the Beautiful has found new life on Netflix, where South African audiences can stream its endless twists and turns on demand. It’s a curious trend— a show that epitomised traditional daytime television now sits comfortably on a modern streaming platform. Its presence there suggests that while the format of the soapie may feel old-fashioned, the for melodrama, cliffhangers, and sprawling storylines hasn’t disappeared. What’s changed is how and where we choose to watch.

    I do believe there is an appetite for monetising nostalgia, but the question is how and whether these shows will remain relics of the past, fondly remembered but rarely revived.

    Read more: Generations, soapies, cancelled, Isidingo, TV
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz