Sabre EMEA 2024 Awards: Razor PR, Retroviral top SA agencies

Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media The 2024 EMEA Sabre Award winners have been announced

The Awards all took place in London last night, 17 April.

Also presented on the evening were the 2024 EMEA IN2 Sabre Awards winners where Razor PR A new era of Talkabilty was named Agency of the Future.

Retroviral was also a winner with its campaign for client Ryobi in CSR, ESG and DEI Reporting: Documentary Film and Video category.

EMEA Consultancies of the Year

The other finalists in the African consultancies of the year are BCW, DNA Brand Architects, Flow Communications and Magna Carta.

See all the consultancy winners here.

2024 EMEA Sabre Awards

The 2024 EMEA Sabre Awards also recognised Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement on the evening.

South African winners include:

Clockwork won the Geographic: Africa category for its client Aware.org’s Drunk Drivers Stay For Free campaign.

campaign. Winner for the practice area: Media Relations: Corporate Media Relations was Medlife with MSL The Practice for Gold for Hope .

. Retroviral, Shaun James Film in the Practice area: Digital and Social Media, Digital Campaign with The Granboks for Castle Lager (AB inBev).

for Castle Lager (AB inBev). Retroviral, with 10th Street, also won the practice area: Specialist Audience, Marketing to Men for Ryobi for Map1mp1 - The Makazole Mapimpi story

Also in the practice area: Specialist Audience, Tribeca Public Relations won the Marketing to Seniors category with Gogos with Vuma for client Vuma.

See the full list of winners here

2024 EMEA IN2 Sabre Awards winners

Several agencies were awarded certificates of excellence. Clockwork was awarded four certificates and Razor PR three.

Digital Promo & Activation: Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

— Aware.org with Clockwork Social Media & Community Management: Social Video: Sea of Thieves — Xbox with Clockwork

— Xbox with Clockwork CSR, ESG and DEI Reporting: Annual Report: Accelerating Justice Annual Report — Corruption Watch with Clockwork

Tools and Tactics: Gamification/User-Generated Contests: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Xbox with Clockwork

— Xbox with Clockwork Earned Media: Broadcast Media: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute with the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

— The Milken Institute with the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group Tools and Tactics: Illustrations and Photography: Real-time Engagement (Crisis and Issues): A new era of Talkabilty — Razor PR with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

— Razor PR with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group Earned Media with Influencers + Communities: Persuasive Content: Powering Progress — Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

— Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group Social Media & Community Management: Social Video: My Best Friend — UltraPet with Retroviral, Panther Punch

— UltraPet with Retroviral, Panther Punch Earned Media: Digital/Print Media: General, Consumer and Lifestyle Media: Announcing the most ambitious rhino rewilding programme globally— African Parks with WE Communications

See all the winners here.

The 2024 Africa Sabre Awards take place on 16 May