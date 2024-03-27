7 South African PR agencies on Provoke Media 2024 EMEA campaign shortlist

The local South African public relations and communications sector is punching above its weight in the Provoke Media EMEA 2024 campaign shortlist.

Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media The local South African public relations and communications sector is punching above its weight in the Provoke Media EMEA 2024 campaign shortlist

Six agencies have been shortlisted across a number of categories, while the Specialist Audience: Marketing to Seniors has also been won outright by Tribeca Public Relations for Vuma for its Gogos with Vuma campaign.

Retroviral, which last year was named Africa's PR Agency of the Year and won four awards, boasts the most shortlisted campaigns, with six.

Razor, a contender since its inception at these Awards, has four shortlisted campaigns, including one in the Superior Achievement in Reputation Management, which it has won for three years in a row.

WE Communications and Clockwork both have two shortlisted campaigns.

In the Geographic category under Africa, Dialogue PR are shortlisted alongside Retroviral (two shortlisted campaigns) and Clockwork.

Both Retroviral and Clockwork are also finalists in the 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year in different categories, while Razor is a contender for 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year for Africa.

The agency’s CEO, Dustin Chick, is also one of only two South Africans listed in Provoke Media’s Innovator class in EMEA. The other South African is Pippa Misplon the managing director, of Retroviral.

Diamond Sabre Awards

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: Creating Hope out of hopelessness — Of Soul and Joy with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

— Of Soul and Joy with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: Powering Progress — Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

— Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning: Connected Education: How digital technologies can transform education in sub-Saharan Africa — Vodacom with WE Communications

— Vodacom with WE Communications The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation: A new era of Talkability — Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Practice areas: Industry sectors: Marketing Communications

Consumer Marketing (Existing Product): My Best Friend , UltraPet with Retroviral, Panther Punch

, UltraPet with Retroviral, Panther Punch Consumer Marketing (Existing Product):Sea of Thieves, Xbox with Clockwork

Practice areas: Industry sectors: Engaging Society

Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute with the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

ESG Campaign: Announcing the most ambitious rhino rewilding programme globally — African Parks with WE Communications

Practice areas: Digital and Social Media

Digital Campaign: The Granboks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film

— Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film Social Media/Social Networking Campaign: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Xbox with Clockwork

Practice areas: Specialist Audience

Marketing to Men: Map1mp1 - The Makazole Mapimpi story — Ryobi with Retroviral, 10th Street

— Ryobi with Retroviral, 10th Street Marketing to Seniors: Winner: Gogos with Vuma, Vuma with Tribeca Public Relations

Industry sectors

Business-to-Business: Energy and Natural Resources: 'Twas the night before Solar — Hohm Energy with Retroviral and Panther Punch

Geographic category: Africa

#bokfriday - SA Rugby — SA Rugby with Dialogue PR

- SA Rugby — SA Rugby with Dialogue PR #Leapfrogging4Africa — Wärtsilä Energy with Kurio & Greenhouse Communications

— Wärtsilä Energy with Kurio & Greenhouse Communications Bread for Bricks — BB Bakeries (Premier FMCG) with Retroviral

— BB Bakeries (Premier FMCG) with Retroviral Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

— Aware.org with Clockwork Order from the Country — Stork with The Hardy Boys, Retroviral

The 20th annual EMEA Sabre Awards takes place at Troxy in London on 17 April. Provoke Media’s 2024 Sabre Awards EMEA shortlist includes over 400 campaigns, selected from more than 2,000 entries in this year's competition.

The awards recognise superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement.

See the full shortlist here.