Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoTDMCPrimedia BroadcastingIpsosClockworkOgilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaThe Garden VenueTopco MediaEverlyticOFM RadioIMC ConferenceTBWAVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    7 South African PR agencies on Provoke Media 2024 EMEA campaign shortlist

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    The local South African public relations and communications sector is punching above its weight in the Provoke Media EMEA 2024 campaign shortlist.
    Source: © Provoke Media The local South African public relations and communications sector is punching above its weight in the Provoke Media EMEA 2024 campaign shortlist
    Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media The local South African public relations and communications sector is punching above its weight in the Provoke Media EMEA 2024 campaign shortlist

    Six agencies have been shortlisted across a number of categories, while the Specialist Audience: Marketing to Seniors has also been won outright by Tribeca Public Relations for Vuma for its Gogos with Vuma campaign.

    Retroviral, which last year was named Africa's PR Agency of the Year and won four awards, boasts the most shortlisted campaigns, with six.

    Source: Provoke Media The Retroviral agency team. The agency was named African agency of the year last night's 2023 EMEA Sabre Awards
    Retroviral crowned Africa's PR Agency of the Year at the 2023 EMEA Sabre Awards

      24 Mar 2023

    Razor, a contender since its inception at these Awards, has four shortlisted campaigns, including one in the Superior Achievement in Reputation Management, which it has won for three years in a row.

    WE Communications and Clockwork both have two shortlisted campaigns.

    In the Geographic category under Africa, Dialogue PR are shortlisted alongside Retroviral (two shortlisted campaigns) and Clockwork.

    All SA consultancies named in Provoke Media 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Africa shortlist
    All SA consultancies named in Provoke Media 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Africa shortlist

    1 day

    Both Retroviral and Clockwork are also finalists in the 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year in different categories, while Razor is a contender for 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year for Africa.

    The agency’s CEO, Dustin Chick, is also one of only two South Africans listed in Provoke Media’s Innovator class in EMEA. The other South African is Pippa Misplon the managing director, of Retroviral.

    Source: © PROvoke Media Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA includes three innovators from Africa and three innovators from the Middle East Region
    Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA: 3 innovators from Africa, 3 from the Middle East

    20 Oct 2023

    Diamond Sabre Awards

    • The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: Creating Hope out of hopelessness — Of Soul and Joy with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

    • The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: Powering Progress — Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

    • The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning: Connected Education: How digital technologies can transform education in sub-Saharan Africa — Vodacom with WE Communications

    • The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation: A new era of Talkability — Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group
    Razor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards
    Razor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards

    M&C Saatchi Abel  27 Mar 2023

    Practice areas: Industry sectors: Marketing Communications

    • Consumer Marketing (Existing Product): My Best Friend, UltraPet with Retroviral, Panther Punch

    • Consumer Marketing (Existing Product):Sea of Thieves, Xbox with Clockwork

    Practice areas: Industry sectors: Engaging Society

    • Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute with the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

    • ESG Campaign: Announcing the most ambitious rhino rewilding programme globally — African Parks with WE Communications

    Practice areas: Digital and Social Media

    • Digital Campaign: The Granboks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film

    • Social Media/Social Networking Campaign: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Xbox with Clockwork

    Practice areas: Specialist Audience

    • Marketing to Men: Map1mp1 - The Makazole Mapimpi story — Ryobi with Retroviral, 10th Street

    • Marketing to Seniors: Winner: Gogos with Vuma, Vuma with Tribeca Public Relations

    Industry sectors

    • Business-to-Business: Energy and Natural Resources: 'Twas the night before Solar — Hohm Energy with Retroviral and Panther Punch

    Geographic category: Africa

    • #bokfriday - SA Rugby — SA Rugby with Dialogue PR

    • #Leapfrogging4Africa — Wärtsilä Energy with Kurio & Greenhouse Communications

    • Bread for Bricks — BB Bakeries (Premier FMCG) with Retroviral

    • Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

    • Order from the Country — Stork with The Hardy Boys, Retroviral
    Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
    Drunk Drivers Stay For Free

    Clockwork  6 Dec 2023

    The 20th annual EMEA Sabre Awards takes place at Troxy in London on 17 April. Provoke Media’s 2024 Sabre Awards EMEA shortlist includes over 400 campaigns, selected from more than 2,000 entries in this year's competition.

    The awards recognise superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement.

    See the full shortlist here.

    Read more: communications, Public relations, PR awards, Retroviral, Danette Breitenbach, Tribeca, SABRE Awards, PR campaigns, WE Communications, PR, Clockwork, Razor, PRovoke Media
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Related

    Clockwork shortlisted as PRovoke Media EMEA 2024 Digital Consultancy of the Year
    ClockworkClockwork shortlisted as PRovoke Media EMEA 2024 Digital Consultancy of the Year
    All SA consultancies named in Provoke Media 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Africa shortlist
    All SA consultancies named in Provoke Media 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Africa shortlist
    1 day
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours
    DStv Chasing the Sun 2 spoof campaign, #SACMAD, that urges men to be "stronger teargether" goes viral
     1 day
    Roanna Williams reflects on her term as the first female Creative Circle chairperson
    Roanna Williams reflects on her term as the first female Creative Circle chairperson
     14 Mar 2024
    #WomensDay: A cyclical change to the glass ceiling
    #WomensDay: A cyclical change to the glass ceiling
     8 Mar 2024
    Image supplied. Fran Luckin is the CCO of VML
    #WomensDay: Opening the glass door, embracing the sisterhood
     8 Mar 2024
    Edelman's first revenue decline since 2020 reflects tougher environment for the global PR industry
    Edelman's first revenue decline since 2020 reflects tougher environment for the global PR industry
    23 Feb 2024
    Source: © DStv Gauteng Multichoice’s annual DStv price increases have been announced to consumers and range from just over three percent to almost seven percent
    MultiChoice's annual DStv price increases no April Fools' joke
     20 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz