All SA consultancies named in Provoke Media 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Africa shortlist

Provoke Media’s 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year for Africa are all South African consultancies. BCW, DNA Brand Architects, Flow Communications, Magna Carta, and Razor make up the shortlist.

Retroviral is also listed as a finalist under Creative Consultancies of the Year, while South Africa’s Clockwork is listed as a finalist in the Digital Consultancies of the Year category.

The 2024 EMEA Consultancies of the Year details just under 100 consultancies shortlisted over 20 categories.

The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions, calls, and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Winners are unveiled at the 2024 EMEA Sabre Awards, which take place in London on 17 April.

See all the finalists shortlisted here.

Last year Retroviral was named the world's most creative agency in Provoke Media’s alternative measure of agency creativity where staff size is used to weight agency scores.

The agency was also the only African and South African agency listed in Provoke Media's 2023 Global PR Agencies of the Year.