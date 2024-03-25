African Bank’s Kennedy Bungane earns prestigious recognition

African Bank is thrilled to announce that its chief executive officer, Kennedy G. Bungane, has been awarded the prestigious African Banking Leadership Commendation Award.

Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.

This recognition was handed to him at the African Leadership Magazine Awards held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 14 and 15 March. Bungane will also be inducted into the prestigious ALM African Leadership Council (ALC).

"I am honoured to accept this prestigious award,” says Bungane. “It was a privilege for me to share the stage with visionary leaders who are passionate about shaping the future of Africa.

"It is particularly satisfying that the rich heritage and strategic goals of African Bank resonates so strongly in the hearts and minds of people throughout this continent.”

The African Leadership Magazine Awards are the creation of the African Leadership Organisation, a UK-based institution that seeks to celebrate exceptional leaders in Africa who champion people-centered approaches and a pan-African agenda.

Through its magazine, and this two-day award ceremony, the organisation seeks to acknowledge individuals who have made significant contributions to driving socio-economic growth and development across the continent.

In addition to the award, Bungane was invited to participate in the African Banking Leadership round-table session, a platform for leading figures in Africa's banking and financial services sector. This discussion explored key industry challenges, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and the rapid normalisation of monetary policies.

African Bank's commitment to inclusion

“The challenges facing our continent only serve to underline the importance of what we are trying to achieve at African Bank. This institution was founded to empower our people, address systemic inequalities, and ensure that those on the sidelines of the economic playing field have access to essential financial services. African Bank is a child of inclusion, a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people."

Some of the distinguished leaders who attended the African Leadership Magazine Awards included President William Ruto of Kenya, the Right Honourable Baroness Sandy Verma of the UK House of Lords, former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe of Ethiopia.

“I am excited about the inherent potential of this continent. We are a bank that has the audacity to believe in our people. In the words of our founding chairman, Sam Motsuenyane, we want to be a trusted financial partner to our people on the path to prosperity. It is a privilege to be able to carry that legacy forward."