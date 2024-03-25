Industries

    Sustainable infrastructure symposium: 6 agreements signed at #SIDSSA24

    25 Mar 2024
    Several infrastructure and finance-focused deals were signed during a media briefing at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) on Wednesday, 18 March 2024.
    Source: Supplied. The UK’s trade commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, and South Africa’s minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala signing an MoU aimed at strengthening co-operation regarding project preparation, -appraisal and -development.

    Several infrastructure and finance-focused deals were signed during a media briefing at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) on Wednesday, 18 March 2024.

    The six deal signings aim to bolster private-led investment in South African infrastructure projects and cover various strategic areas including project development, financing, capacity building and research.

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between South Africa’s minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala and John Humphrey, the UK’s trade commissioner for Africa.

    The deal builds on three agreements signed between the countries since the launch of Infrastructure South Africa in 2020 and aims to strengthen co-operation regarding project preparation, appraisal and development.

    Taking place from Sunday, 17 March 2024 to Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre, SIDSSA brings together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development.

    SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic activity through strategic infrastructure plans.

    Key infrastructure deals signed

    The remaining five deals were signed by Infrastructure South Africa – represented by Mameetse Masemola, head of Infrastructure South Africa - and various organisations.

    These include an MoU signed with the South African Institution of Civil Engineering to aid in collaboration and initiatives within the infrastructure planning and development space. The MoU covers strategic areas of co-operation including capacity building, project development and research.

      19 Mar 2024

    An agreement was signed between Infrastructure South Africa and the Association of African Exhibition Organizers. The MoU will see the parties take the country’s infrastructure investment drive global, with support provided in promoting South Africa’s project portfolio.

    Strategic collaborations

    Meanwhile, an agreement was signed with the Transnet National Ports Authority for the development of The Construction Book – which was launched on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at SIDSSA – and the development of strategic integrated projects.

    A Memorandum of Agreement was signed with the South African Road Agency (SANRAL). Infrastructure South Africa and SANRAL will collaboratively work towards closing the country’s infrastructure investment gap, developing The Construction Book while developing strategic projects.

    Infrastructure South Africa also recently signed an MoU with the University of Johannesburg, announced during the SIDSSA media briefing. The media briefing was facilitated by South Africa’s deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong and featured updates on projects and national infrastructure priorities.

    SIDSSA 2024 is organised by the Investment and Infrastructure Office under the Presidency, in collaboration with the Association of African Exhibition Organizers.

    The National African Federation for the Building Industry joins as an association partner, while the Development Bank of Southern Africa is the official sponsor of the event. The Masterclass on Sustainable Infrastructure Development is held in collaboration with the National School of Government.

