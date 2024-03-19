SIDSSA24: Infrastructure symposium emphasises transformation

South Africa's Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024, a key event tackling infrastructure challenges, is happening in Century City, Cape Town 17-19 March 2024. Hosted by Sihle Zikalala, Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, the symposium aims to bridge public-private partnerships, explore investment opportunities, and drive policy reforms for sustainable infrastructure development.

Minister Zikalala at the MOU signing on day 2 of SIDSSA

In his opening remarks at a lively masterclass session hosted by Stellenbosch University, Minister Zikalala emphasised the link between infrastructure development and addressing South Africa's socioeconomic challenges but highlighted a critical skills gap in the sector.

“The Council for the Built Environment annual report of 2022/23 indicates that in this industry, women are still at 14%,” explained Zikalala

“On top of that, the report further says that among its registered professionals, 62% are white, then followed by African males at 25%, Indians at 9%, and Coloureds at 4%.”

Zikalala outlined the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure's strategy to address this issue which focuses on professional development, innovative thinking, and future-oriented planning.

The symposium is expected to spark critical conversations and shape policies promoting a more skilled and inclusive infrastructure sector in South Africa and takes its lead from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening keynote address on 19 March.

The event also featured the launch of the Construction Book detailing upcoming infrastructure projects, a leaders' forum, and the announcement of the top 12 infrastructure project priorities for government investment.