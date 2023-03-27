Industries

Razor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards

27 Mar 2023
Issued by: M&C Saatchi Abel
Razor PR, the globally award-winning South African public relations and reputation management agency of M&C Saatchi Group, and its client Anglo American, took home the Diamond Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management at the ceremony held in Germany on Thursday. This is the third year running that Razor has won the top award for the best reputation management campaign in the EMEA region.
Razor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards

The winning campaign, 500 Tonnes Light, demonstrated Anglo American’s 100% group-wide commitment to carbon neutrality and their launch of the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. As the world’s largest hydrogen-powered vehicle, this truck embodied Anglo American’s journey towards carbon neutrality, while proving that big thinking can have a real impact on the world.

“It’s not just about the work, it’s about difference and impact,” says Nevashnee Naicker, head of corporate communications South Africa at Anglo American. “Communications work like this, is about how we bring scale and impact to globally critical issues such as the just energy transition and climate change and the efforts to get there. Making mining relatable to ordinary people and catalysing hope for the future, while deeply focused on business and societal impact are absolute hallmarks of what made this work just work”.

“For Razor, winning the top reputation management award for three years in a row is no small achievement for an agency that is just three years old. We have consistently and almost relentlessly focused on work and clients that drive powerful conversations. This win affirms the way we approach each project and is a recognition of what can be achieved when collaborative partnerships with clients are forged," said Dustin Chick, partner and managing director at Razor.

“Congratulations, mostly belongs to Anglo American. Without its deep commitment to sustainability and purpose we would not be able to win awards like these,” concludes Chick.

The Sabre Awards EMEA took place in Germany on 23 March 2023, and the shortlist was evaluated by a jury of industry leaders including around 400 campaigns, selected from among more than 2,000 entries in this year's competition.

Certificates of Excellence won at the 2023 EMEA Sabre Awards include:

  • The kids are(n't) alright — Virgin Active (Broadcast Media)
  • The kids are(n't) alright — Virgin Active (Digital Publishing)
  • Serving up Simplicity — Tiger Brands Eat Well Live Well (Digital Publishing)

Previous wins include:

2022: The Provoke Sabre Awards

  • Africa PR Agency of the year
  • EMEA Diamond Superior Achievement in Reputation Management (Tiger Brands)
  • Platinum for Best in Show (Africa)
  • Africa Diamond for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management

2021: The Provoke Sabre Awards

  • Best Global New Consultancy
  • Best New Consultancy EMEA

2021 and 2022: The MF AdFocus Awards

  • PR Agency of the Year

M&C Saatchi Abel
It is at the heart of everything we do. From creative thinking to creative work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. Brutal Simplicity runs through the culture of every single one of our offices, all around the world.
Read more: SABRE Awards, Anglo American, M&C SAATCHI Group, Razor PR

