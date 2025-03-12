Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Marketing & Media PR & Communications

    Retroviral and Razor PR fly the flag at the Sabre EMEA Awards

    The 2025 EMEA Sabre Awards saw South Africa’s public relations and communications agencies, Retroviral and Razor PR, fly the flag high. Retroviral was recognised in two categories and Razor PR in one.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    3 Apr 2025
    Source: © The 2025 EMEA Sabre Awards saw South Africa’s public relations and communications agencies, Retroviral and Razor PR, fly the flag high
    Announced on Wednesday, 2 April, in London, England, the Awards recognise superior achievement in branding reputation and engagement and honour the Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For.

    Not the biggest but the best

    Retroviral was recognised for its Showmax Premier League Launch — Showmax with Retroviral, T+W, grid, in the geographic category as well in the Marketing Communications: Guerilla Marketing category for Beatbox Baristas with Wimpy and Actorvate & Shaun James Films.

    Our mantra is to never be the biggest but the Best, says Mike Sharman, chief creative officer of Retroviral.

    "I think this is the third year in a row we’re the most decorated South African and even African agency at Sabre EMEA Awards.

    "From six finalists for six different clients to converting two winners, I’m just insanely proud that we’ve been on such an incredible run of global, best-of-breed creatively impactful, viral work."

    Shining a light on critical issues

    Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group was recognised in the Marketing Communications: Engaging Society: Public Education category for Bullet Proof Park with Gun Free South Africa.

    Razor PR CEO, Dustin Chick says it is always so humbling when local work is recognised on a global stage.

    "It doesn’t just speak to the real quality of South African and African communications, but also that the levels of creativity and strategic smarts that truly is standing up with some of the best work across the region.

    He says that when campaigns like Bullet Proof Park win, we all win.

    "Because we are shining a light on issues critical to the real values at the heart of our society and should keep all of us up at night. Thank you to clients who let us push the creative envelope and who let us raise these topics in a way that they win."

    Platinum and Diamond winners

    Platinum Sabre Award for Best in Show

    Winner - Piece Of Me — KPN with Dentsu Creative, Mindshare Netherlands, Wefilm Creative Agency, Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company, Emma Branderhorst, A Bigger Circle & team5pm, HPB | Het PR Bureau
    Finalists:
    #2: No One Escapes Justice: How Miller Stopped a Rigged Mobilization and Protected a Child’s Rights in Wartime Ukraine — Underage Sexual Assault Victim with Miller Law Firm
    #3: The Story of Britain’s Last Coal-Fired Power Station — Uniper with Burson UK
    #4: Stitch and Spice — Puma with MSL UK
    #5: The Tiniest Room — Save the Children with Golin Romania

    Diamond Sabre Awards

    Company of The Year - Uncovering Europe’s Experience Economy — Mastercard with Ketchum
    CEO of the Year - Wayne Griffiths, Empowering the Voice of Change — CUPRA with Apple Tree, Citizen Relations, Edelman
    The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building - Piece Of Me — KPN with Dentsu Creative, Mindshare Netherlands, Wefilm Creative Agency, Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company, Emma Branderhorst, A Bigger Circle & team5pm, HPB | Het PR Bureau
    The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management - From the Boiler Room to the Private Equity Floor — Techem Energy Services GmbH
    The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning - VeloBank Improves Valentine's Day — VeloBank with Zoom bsc
    The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation - Tuned in - delivering the right content to the right stakeholder — AramcO

    Geographic

    Africa - Showmax Premier League Launch — Showmax with Retroviral, T+W, grid
    The Balkans - World's Favourite Toilet — MedLife with Golin Romania
    The Baltic - Saving Free Media in Poland — TVN Warner Bros. Discovery with SEC Newgate CEE
    Benelux - Revolutionising the Belgian retail landscape — Delhaize with Whyte Corporate Affairs
    DACH - One for One: Mobile phone recycling in Ghana protects environment & creates jobs — Vodafone with MSL Germany
    Central Eastern Europe - Tesco - Period poverty in Slovakia — Tesco Stores SR with Istropolitana Ogilvy, Like
    France -The Other Side of the Medal — Allianz France with Ogilvy Paris
    Iberia - The Wild Algorithm — Ampara Instituto Animal with Edelman Spain
    Ireland - Step Up Together: How AIB launched their new strategy to get Ireland to “Step Up Together’ for Goal in 2024. — AIB with Wilson Hartnell
    Mediterranean - Her Name in the Game — AC Milan with Serviceplan Italia
    The Middle East -Shelves — Puck with Current Global MENAT
    Nordics - The Walking Ads — Volkswagen Norway with TRY
    Sweden - Supercube — Knorr with Weber Shandwick Cologne
    Turkey - Symphony of Corals (1 Breath to the Sea) — Anadolu Efes with Weber Shandwick MENAT
    Ukraine and Other Independent States- No One Escapes Justice: How Miller Stopped a Rigged Mobilization and Protected a Child’s Rights in Wartime Ukraine — Underage Sexual Assault Victim with Miller Law Firm
    United Kingdom - Small Budget - Killed Here — Killed Women with Earnies
    United Kingdom - Medium Budget - The Story of Britain’s Last Coal-Fired Power Station — Uniper with Burson UK
    United Kingdom - Large Budget - The Move to -15 — DP World with Edelman
    Multi-Country Programme - DOOM Mowers — Husqvarna with Prime Weber Shandwick
    Global Programme - Weather Kids — UNDP with Activation Partners

    Practice areas winners

    Marketing Communications

    Business-To-Business Marketing - The DNA Problem — DrDoctor with Fight or Flight
    Consumer Marketing (Existing Product) - Music to my brain — Regina Maria - The Private Healthcare Network with Publicis Relations, Publicis Romania, Digitas
    Consumer Marketing (New Product) - Made of Metal — OnePlus with The Romans
    Inclusive Marketing - Code My Crown — Unilever/Dove with Edelman
    Integrated Marketing -The CPR Bra — St John Ambulance with Revolt and Fight or Flight

    Corporate Reputation

    Institutional Image - If You're Into It, It's In The V&A — The V&A with Hope&Glory
    Employee Communications - Revolutionising the Belgian retail landscape — Delhaize with Whyte Corporate Affairs
    Employer Branding - Doing great things deserves great recognition. — Swiss Federal Railways) with Farner | Team Farner
    Executive Communications - Sustainability Not Sacrifice — Schneider Electric with Team Lewis
    Capital Markets Communications - LPP vs. HDR: The Tale of Vanishing Billions and Restored Trust — LPP with Lighthouse

    Engaging Society

    Purpose-Driven Branding - The DrunkenBait — Carlsberg Sweden with Burson
    Community Relations - The Inescapable Room — Dr.Max Romania with Ogilvy Romania & Never Alone - Friends of the Elderly Association
    Corporate Philanthropy and Fund-Raising - Building Bonds in a War Zone — The Bridge of Trust with Avidly
    ESG Campaign - Flowers for hops — Plzeňský Prazdroj with Svengali Communications
    Public Education - Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group

    Advocacy

    Crisis Management - Three years in the Eye of a Solar Industry Storm — Senec with Ketchum Germany
    Issues Management - “Mehr Zuhaus’ in Österreich!“ – how to initiate an economic stimulus package worth billions against housing shortage and for the construction industry! — hagebau Österreich with Skills | Team Farner and Campaigning Bureau
    Public Affairs - Maaate — Mayor of London with Ogilvy PR

    Media Relations

    Corporate Media Relations - The Next CEO — Russell Reynolds Associates with Burson UK
    Product Media Relations (Consumer Media) - #MyFavourite — Mars - Celebrations with Ketchum UK
    Product Media Relations (Trade Media) - Carbon Action Portfolio – the industry first carbon-optimized packaging label portfolio — UPM Raflatac with SEK, Finland

    Digital and Social Media

    Digital Campaign - Zero drug deaths -campaign — Irti Huumeista ry and Indivior with Ahjo Communications Oy
    Social Media/Social Networking Campaign - Red vs. Blue — Origin by Ocean with Avidly
    Influencer Marketing - Desk Break — Asics with Golin
    Branded Journalism - Only Gastronomy Can Do That — GastroSuisse with Farner | Team Farner
    Word of Mouth - Empowering Change Through Hygiene: Tackling the Hidden Crisis of Hygiene Poverty — Dixan (Henkel) with Apco

    Experiential

    Guerrilla Marketing - Beatbox Baristas — Wimpy with Retroviral, Actorvate & Shaun James Film
    Publicity Stunt - Missed Birthdays — Campaign Against Living Miserably with Hope&Glory
    Special Event - Wurst Price Scenario — Tibber with Gullers Grupp
    Sponsorship - "Thank You Jürgen" — Carlsberg with Hope&Glory
    Trade Show WAO at fruit attraction: Stealing the show — The World Avocado Organisation with Marco

    Specialist Audience

    Marketing to Men - Be a Friend. To Yourself Too — The All-Ukrainian mental health programme "How are you?", Coordination Center for Mental Health, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine with plusone social impact
    Marketing to Women - Home Safely with Taxifix — Oslo Taxi with JCP PRAD
    Marketing to Youth - America's Cup e-Series — Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup with Burson Spain / Experientia / Teammate
    Marketing to Seniors - Michael Bommer becomes immortal — Eternos.Life with MSL Germany
    Multicultural Marketing - Liming with Gran — Genomics England and University of Cambridge with Ketchum UK

    Industry sectors

    Consumer Goods

    Automotive - Changing Spaces — Lime with Words + Pixels
    Fashion & Beauty - Stitch and Spice — Puma with MSL UK
    Food & Beverage - The Social Swap — Heineken with Edelman and LePub
    Home & Furniture - Reversing the narrative on anniversaries - How Ikea Germany’s 50th Anniversary Beat the European Football Championship ’24 — Ikea Holding Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
    Consumer Products - #freethefeed: The "Boob Tube" — Elvie with Hope&Glory

    Consumer Services

    Entertainment - Sam-ford Bridge — Chelsea FC Women with Hope&Glory
    Financial Services - Bleak Friday — Simply Business with Golin
    Food Service - The Banquet Menu — Max Burgers with JMWGolin
    Retailers - "We Deliver Democracy" – Inspiring Activation Ahead of the European Elections — About You SE & Co. KG with nwtn GmbH / Jung von Matt Hamburg
    Travel & Tourism - Draw me the sea — SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi with Weber Shandwick MENAT, Initiative, Momentum

    Business-to-Business

    Energy and Natural Resources - Fight for Light — DTEK
    Chemicals & Industrials - Soil Poetry — Yara International with Geelmuyden Kiese
    Professional Service Firms - Big Hero Snitch — Medius with Fight or Flight
    Real Estate & Construction - 30 under 30 — Saint-Gobain Norway, Glava, Gyproc, Weber with Trigger Oslo, Norway
    Transportation & Logistics - Being a Postal Worker Is Not a Combat Sport — Hungarian Post with Lounge Group

    Technology

    Consumer Electronics - Axicom's ‘Magic’ Touch: Disrupting the Foldable Category with Honor — Honor with Axicom
    Technology: Hardware - Alzheimer's Intelligence — Lenovo with Zeno London
    Technology: Software & Services - Going for Gold: Delivering an AI-Powered Olympics — Intel with WE Communications
    Telecommunications - Tools for Modern Times — Croatian Telecom / Hrvatski Telekom (in house)
    E-Commerce: #RoddickReturns — Betway with The Romans

    Healthcare

    Consumer Health - Free Period Care Products in Schools – A Basic Right — Libresse & Tork (Essity) with Spotlight Communications
    Healthcare Providers - No Pulse – The World’s most important workout. — Sats Norway with Try
    Medical Technology - 24/7 Diabetes-Create Awareness for Diabetes and Its Impact — Dexcom with Bijl PR
    Pharmaceutical: RX - Beating the Men-Killer: How we used politics to change men’s fate — Slovak Urological Society, Johnson & Johnson with Seesame

    Non-Corporate

    Associations - Making Rural Britain unignorable — Country Land and Business Association (CLA) with Woodrow
    Educational and Cultural Institutions - Adjust to Taste — Norwegian Hospitality Association and partners (NHO Reiseliv) with Trigger Oslo
    Government Agencies - I Care by Burson and The Royal Commission for AlUla — The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) with Burson
    Not-For-Profit Organisations - The Tiniest Room — Save the Children with Golin Romania

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
