Multiple awards for SA PR agencies, with five awards for Razor PR

The 2024 African Sabre Awards winners include multiple awards for several South African PR agencies, with Razor PR being the big winner with five trophies, Clockwork and Ogilvy winning three awards a piece, and Tribeca Public Relations winning two awards.

BCW, including Blast BCW in Mauritius and Engage BCW in Kenya, and Newmark Group also won multiple awards.

The GranBoks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film was named the southern African winner in the Geographic category.

The 2024 Africa Sabre Awards will take place on 16 May in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire as part of the APRA Abidjan 2024 conference.

Finalist campaigns

Five campaigns among this year’s winners have been named as finalists, with the winner to be announced at the dinner.

The five finalists are:

Changing the world's mind on African innovation— The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Drunk Drivers Stay For Free—Aware.org with Clockwork

Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon—Hilada Baci

MTN x Sanef Media Relief Fund & Upskilling—MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

The GranBoks— Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film.

“Once again, these five campaigns—and all of our winners this year—showcase the incredible quality of work in Africa,” says Paul Holmes, founder of Provoke Media and chair of the Sabre jury.

“These are campaigns that are smartly planned, based on significant insights, creatively executed, and delivering exceptional results for the clients involved.“

Winners

Diamond Sabre Awards

CEO of the year: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)

Company of the year: FinGreen: Financial Literacy For All — QNET with Newmark Group Limited

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon — Hilda Baci with Blanche Aigle Communications

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: The Hack- Expand Your Hustle — 9mobile

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning: Connected Education: How digital technologies can transform education in Sub-Saharan Africa — Vodafone, Vodacom, Safaricom with WE Communications

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation: A new era of Talkability — Razor PR with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Geographic

Northern Africa: A fully connected world! — Huawei Northern Africa with 35°Nord

Western Africa: Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon — Hilda Baci with Blanche Aigle Communications

Eastern Africa: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Central Africa: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Southern Africa: The GranBoks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film

Practice areas

Business-To-Business Marketing: Powering Progress — Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

Cause-Related Marketing: Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

Corporate Image: Zipline’s Thought Leadership Odyssey — Zipline with Newmark Group Limited

Corporate Social Responsibility: MTN x Sanef Media Relief Fund & Upskilling — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

Crisis/Issues Management: Taming The Bull — The Presidency

Digital Campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023 — MPA Alliance with Flow Communications

Employee Communications: Next Era of Happiness — Pladis

Financial Communications: The Stories Behind the Numbers — Anglo American SA with ByDesign Communications

Integrated Marketing: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Disney - South Africa — The Walt Disney Company Africa with MSL Global South Africa

Marketing to Consumers (New Product): Comfort Fragrance Release Pouch Launch — Unilever - Comfort South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product): #JambojetCupid Valentines Campaign — Jambojet with Engage BCW, Kenya

Media Relations: Back to the Future of Media Relations — Trend Micro with WE Communications

Public Affairs/Government Relations: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)

Public Education: Gogos with Vuma — Vuma with Tribeca Public Relations

Social Media Campaign: #bokfriday - SA Rugby — SA Rugby with Dialogue Communications

Special Event/Sponsorship: The Hack- Expand Your Hustle — 9mobile

Industry sectors

Associations: Creating Hope out of Hopelessness — Of Soul and Joy with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group

Consumer Products/Services: World Toilet Day: Recognising a crisis we can't flush away — Unilever (Domestos) with Edelman Africa

Fashion & Beauty: NARS launch in South Africa — NARS with Ogilvy South Africa

Financial & Professional Services: Thought leadership: When the Group CEO becomes the driver of meaningful change — Rogers with Blast BCW

Food & Beverage: Sounds of Heritage — Tiger Brands with DNA Brand Architects

Healthcare: Leading the Future of Healthcare — Life Healthcare Group with Ogilvy South Africa

Industrial/Manufacturing: Project Sustaining Isuzu East Africa Market Share and Profile Campaign — Isuzu East Africa with Avid Public Relations

Media, Arts & Entertainment: ICC Women's T20 World Cup — International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa with Levergy

Mining and Extractive Industries: Torsa launches in South Africa — Torsa with Tribeca Public Relations

Not for Profit/Charities: Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork

Public Sector/Government: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)

Technology: Sea of Thieves — Xbox with Clockwork

Travel & Leisure: #JambojetCupid Valentines Campaign — Jambojet with Engage BCW, Kenya

The complete list of winners can be found here.