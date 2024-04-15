Multiple awards for SA PR agencies, with five awards for Razor PR

The 2024 African Sabre Awards winners include multiple awards for several South African PR agencies, with Razor PR being the big winner with five trophies, Clockwork and Ogilvy winning three awards a piece, and Tribeca Public Relations winning two awards.
Kalay Maistry and Dustin Chick, Razor PR, Nevashnee Naicker, Anglo American, and Ryan Woor, M&C Saatchi Talk at the 2023 Sabre EMEA Awards
BCW, including Blast BCW in Mauritius and Engage BCW in Kenya, and Newmark Group also won multiple awards.
The GranBoks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film was named the southern African winner in the Geographic category.
Dustin Chick, Razor Partner & Managing Director, comments on Facebook, "The constant awe I have for my team is so real... The constant push and grit are real, a group of brilliant and passionate people doing magic for incredible clients who let us push things forward."
The 2024 Africa Sabre Awards will take place on 16 May in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire as part of the APRA Abidjan 2024 conference.
Finalist campaigns
Five campaigns among this year’s winners have been named as finalists, with the winner to be announced at the dinner.
The five finalists are:
- Changing the world's mind on African innovation— The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group
- Drunk Drivers Stay For Free—Aware.org with Clockwork
- Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon—Hilada Baci
- MTN x Sanef Media Relief Fund & Upskilling—MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
- The GranBoks— Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film.
“Once again, these five campaigns—and all of our winners this year—showcase the incredible quality of work in Africa,” says Paul Holmes, founder of Provoke Media and chair of the Sabre jury.
“These are campaigns that are smartly planned, based on significant insights, creatively executed, and delivering exceptional results for the clients involved.“
Winners
Diamond Sabre Awards
- CEO of the year: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)
- Company of the year: FinGreen: Financial Literacy For All — QNET with Newmark Group Limited
- The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon — Hilda Baci with Blanche Aigle Communications
- The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: The Hack- Expand Your Hustle — 9mobile
- The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning: Connected Education: How digital technologies can transform education in Sub-Saharan Africa — Vodafone, Vodacom, Safaricom with WE Communications
- The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation: A new era of Talkability — Razor PR with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group
Geographic
- Northern Africa: A fully connected world! — Huawei Northern Africa with 35°Nord
- Western Africa: Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon — Hilda Baci with Blanche Aigle Communications
- Eastern Africa: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group
- Central Africa: Changing the world's mind on African innovation — The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group
- Southern Africa: The GranBoks — Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film
Practice areas
- Business-To-Business Marketing: Powering Progress — Anglo American with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group
- Cause-Related Marketing: Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork
- Corporate Image: Zipline’s Thought Leadership Odyssey — Zipline with Newmark Group Limited
- Corporate Social Responsibility: MTN x Sanef Media Relief Fund & Upskilling — MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
- Crisis/Issues Management: Taming The Bull — The Presidency
- Digital Campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023 — MPA Alliance with Flow Communications
- Employee Communications: Next Era of Happiness — Pladis
- Financial Communications: The Stories Behind the Numbers — Anglo American SA with ByDesign Communications
- Integrated Marketing: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Disney - South Africa — The Walt Disney Company Africa with MSL Global South Africa
- Marketing to Consumers (New Product): Comfort Fragrance Release Pouch Launch — Unilever - Comfort South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
- Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product): #JambojetCupid Valentines Campaign — Jambojet with Engage BCW, Kenya
- Media Relations: Back to the Future of Media Relations — Trend Micro with WE Communications
- Public Affairs/Government Relations: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)
- Public Education: Gogos with Vuma — Vuma with Tribeca Public Relations
- Social Media Campaign: #bokfriday - SA Rugby — SA Rugby with Dialogue Communications
- Special Event/Sponsorship: The Hack- Expand Your Hustle — 9mobile
Industry sectors
- Associations: Creating Hope out of Hopelessness — Of Soul and Joy with Razor / M&C Saatchi Group
- Consumer Products/Services: World Toilet Day: Recognising a crisis we can't flush away — Unilever (Domestos) with Edelman Africa
- Fashion & Beauty: NARS launch in South Africa — NARS with Ogilvy South Africa
- Financial & Professional Services: Thought leadership: When the Group CEO becomes the driver of meaningful change — Rogers with Blast BCW
- Food & Beverage: Sounds of Heritage — Tiger Brands with DNA Brand Architects
- Healthcare: Leading the Future of Healthcare — Life Healthcare Group with Ogilvy South Africa
- Industrial/Manufacturing: Project Sustaining Isuzu East Africa Market Share and Profile Campaign — Isuzu East Africa with Avid Public Relations
- Media, Arts & Entertainment: ICC Women's T20 World Cup — International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa with Levergy
- Mining and Extractive Industries: Torsa launches in South Africa — Torsa with Tribeca Public Relations
- Not for Profit/Charities: Drunk Drivers Stay For Free — Aware.org with Clockwork
- Public Sector/Government: Lagos Blue Rail — Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)
- Technology: Sea of Thieves — Xbox with Clockwork
- Travel & Leisure: #JambojetCupid Valentines Campaign — Jambojet with Engage BCW, Kenya
The complete list of winners can be found here.