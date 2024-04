Just two years after exiting business rescue, Ster-Kinekor plans to lay off 236 employees, approximately 32% of its workforce, and shut down up to nine cinemas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

This comes after challenges such as a tough economic climate, load-shedding, financial constraints, and delays in movie releases due to Hollywood strikes which led to decreased cinema attendance and revenue.

The nine cinema locations earmarked for closure:

Bayside (WC)

Boardwalk (KZN)

Mimosa (KZN)

Shelly Beach (KZN)

Cedar Square (GP)

Maponya (GP)

Matlosana (GP)

Southgate (GP)

Sterland (GP)

This news comes during a climate where streaming services such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime have become more popular for blockbusters, ultimately affecting cinema numbers.