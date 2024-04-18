Industries

    Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    Leading media company, Primedia Broadcasting, announces the appointment of Nisa Allie as the new editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News (EWN), effective immediately. Nisa brings over two decades of invaluable experience and an unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence to her new role.
    Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN
    Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN

    Nisa's illustrious career at EWN commenced 23 years ago as an intern, marking the genesis of a journey dedicated to delivering trustworthy news coverage and upholding the highest standards of integrity. Her recent tenure as news editor has been characterised by notable achievements, including the successful launch of EWN's inaugural English and isiZulu bulletins. Nisa's meticulous oversight of editorial and visual output, coupled with her leadership during significant live events such as the ANC's National Congress and the State of the Nation Address, exemplify her unparalleled dedication to journalistic excellence.

    Reflecting on her appointment, Nisa stated, "Since returning to Eyewitness News two years ago, I have been privileged to work with some of the best and most talented journalists in the industry. I relish the opportunity to lead this amazing team into the future as we refine our radio offering, increase our video content and cement our digital footprint."

    In addition to her role as editor-in-chief, Nisa will continue to serve as managing editor of TV News at EWN, leveraging her multifaceted expertise to enhance the delivery of high-quality news content across various platforms. Mpho Raphata will retain her position as managing editor of EWN's newsroom, ensuring the seamless continuation of EWN's legacy of excellence.

    Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, expressed his confidence in Nisa's appointment, stating, "Nisa Allie's appointment as editor-in-chief of EWN marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering credible and trustworthy journalism in South Africa. Her unparalleled expertise, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity make her the perfect leader to steer EWN into the future."

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

