How a top 5G provider rapidly grew its subscriber base in South Africa

The 5G connectivity industry in South Africa is fiercely competitive. Advertising on MyBroadband gives you an advantage over your competition.

The 5G connectivity industry in South Africa is fiercely competitive, requiring companies to constantly find new ways to gain an advantage over their competitors.

A prominent South African 5G provider recognised the potential of advertising on MyBroadband as a way to stand out from the crowd, and booked a long-term campaign on the technology news website as part of its marketing strategy.