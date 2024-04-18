Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaIncubetaDaily MaverickTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPointM&C Saatchi AbelOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How a top 5G provider rapidly grew its subscriber base in South Africa

    Issued by Broad Media
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    The 5G connectivity industry in South Africa is fiercely competitive. Advertising on MyBroadband gives you an advantage over your competition.
    How a top 5G provider rapidly grew its subscriber base in South Africa

    The 5G connectivity industry in South Africa is fiercely competitive, requiring companies to constantly find new ways to gain an advantage over their competitors.

    A prominent South African 5G provider recognised the potential of advertising on MyBroadband as a way to stand out from the crowd, and booked a long-term campaign on the technology news website as part of its marketing strategy.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team advised the 5G provider on the best marketing solutions for its needs, including sponsored articles with social media amplification, homepage takeovers, and display banners which targeted articles about 5G and broadband connectivity on the MyBroadband website.

    Homepage takeovers and display banners provided extensive brand visibility for the 5G provider across MyBroadband’s website, keeping its products top of mind for South African internet users.

    Sponsored articles with social media amplification then provided potential customers with all the information they needed to know about the 5G provider’s offerings.

    The marketing campaign was a big success and enabled the 5G provider to reach millions of South African purchasing decision-makers – many of whom became new customers.

    Your business can benefit from advertising on MyBroadband, too - click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    • NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz