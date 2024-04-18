Springboks named the National Press Club's Newsmaker of the Year 2023

The team made headlines in 2023 after beating New Zealand 11-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in France last year. The team not only successfully defended its title as Rugby World Cup champions, the victory also made the South African team the most successful team in the history of the tournament, with four wins, despite having participated in fewer tournaments. The team has also won every World Cup final it has participated in.
Zikhona Tshona of Newzroom Afrika was named the overall Journalist of the Year as well as Television News Journalist of the Year.
The ceremony, held recently, honoured outstanding individuals across various categories, recognising their remarkable contributions to the field of media.
SOMEBODY PINCH ME.
I'M THE OVERALL WINNER OF THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS.
— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) April 18, 2024