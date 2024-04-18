Springboks named the National Press Club's Newsmaker of the Year 2023

The Springboks Rugby Team is the National Press Club (NPC) / North-West University (NWU) Newsmaker of the Year for 2023.

The Springboks have been named the Newsmaker of the Year. Source: Springboks.

The team made headlines in 2023 after beating New Zealand 11-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in France last year. The team not only successfully defended its title as Rugby World Cup champions, the victory also made the South African team the most successful team in the history of the tournament, with four wins, despite having participated in fewer tournaments. The team has also won every World Cup final it has participated in.

Zikhona Tshona of Newzroom Afrika was named the overall Journalist of the Year as well as Television News Journalist of the Year.

The ceremony, held recently, honoured outstanding individuals across various categories, recognising their remarkable contributions to the field of media.

All the winners:

NPC/ NWU Newsmaker of the Year 2023: The Springbok Rugby Team

Television News Journalist of the Year/Overall winner: Zikhona Tshona - Newzroom Afrika

Media Liaison/ Spokesperson of the Year: Motalatale Modiba - Gauteng Department of Health

Print & Online Features/ Investigative Journalist of the Year: Hamilton Wende - freelance journalist

Print & Online Photojournalist of the Year: Sandile Ndlovu - Sunday Times

Radio News Journalist of the Year: Lerato Motsa - Power FM

Radio Features/ Investigative/ Actuality Journalist of the Year: Jabulani oa-AFRIKA/ Lizette Labuschagne/ Suzanne Paxton - SABC News

Print/Online Community Journalist of the Year: Rasaad Adams - Paarl Post

Radio News/ Features/ Interviews Community Journalist of the Year: Lerato Makena - Unisa Radio

Television: Cameraperson of the Year: Dudley Newton Saunders - The Devi Show/ eNCA

Television: In-depth/ Features/ Interviews Journalist of the Year: Chriselda Lewis - SABC News