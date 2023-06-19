Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need

Exemplar REITail, in partnership with township food delivery service Delivery Ka Speed, sought to bring about positive change to the communities of Mabopane and Thorntree in Gauteng this Youth Day, through the #ChangeforGood campaign.

Image: Supplied

Both Exemplar and Delivery Ka Speed identified various initiatives throughout Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu Natal that are ideal candidates for the 2023 Exemplar and Delivery Ka Speed partnership. With a focus on empowering the youth, education, Mandela Day and mental well-being, monthly drives will be held to invest in nominated community initiatives.

“We have been driving our #ChangeforGood initiatives at a centre level since 2018 but wanted to take it up a level,” explains Jason McCormick, CEO of real estate investment trust Exemplar. “We love the Delivery Ka Speed ethos and story and believe this partnership is the start of a long collaborative journey.”

Community members were invited to nominate deserving beneficiaries via the Delivery Ka Speed, Mabopane Square and Thorntree Plaza social media channels. “We wanted the communities to play an integral role in these donations,” explains McCormick. “No one knows the key role players and those in need the way the community does. In this way, they are able to play an active role in thanking those phenomenal community members and initiatives that are driving positive change within the area on a daily basis.”

The top five nominated beneficiaries were Oratilwe Foundation - Extension 10, Soshanguve; K & M Foundation – Block B, Mabopane; Love in Action - Block N, Mabopane; Thusanang Foundation - Extension 4, Soshanguve and Jehovah Jireh Orphanage Centre - Block GG Soshanguve. This month the team handed out 250 food hampers to local NGO’s in Mabopane and Soshanguve.

“This initiative allows our app users to contribute by nominating the NGOs in need of the hampers so that apart from them getting their food, ka speed... they also get to contribute meaningfully in their community. Throughout the #ChangeforGood campaign we will also be launching Delivery Ka Speed at the Exemplar centres so that post the event, the jobs will remain,” adds founder and CEO of Delivery Ka Speed, Godiragetse Mogajane.

Delivery ka Speed is a business developed by the youth of Hammanskraal, with a mission of providing convenience to the township market, while cultivating the culture of sustainable gig work for the unemployed township youth. They strive to drive the wheels of change into multiple townships, nationwide.