Consumers and businesses are demanding eco-friendly products and services

The results of the global PwC 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey paint a clear picture of consumers’ shift towards eco-friendly products and services.

Collecting the perspectives of more than 20,000 consumers from 31 countries and territories, the survey found that they are willing to pay on average 9.7% more for sustainably produced or sourced goods.

Notably, 46% of respondents say they are buying more sustainable products to reduce their impact on the environment.

“Personal actions consumers say they have taken include making more considered purchases with the aim of reducing their overall consumption (43%), eating different foods (32%), travelling less or differently (31%), or purchasing – or planning to purchase – an electric vehicle (24%), among others,” the PwC report states.

Consumers are assessing producers' sustainability practices through tangible attributes such as production methods and recycling (40%), eco-friendly packaging (38%), and making a positive impact on nature and water conservation (34%).

Jaco Roux, head of product at Bob Group, says eco-conscious consumer behaviour has grown steadily in the past decade, but surged post-2020 as the global pandemic highlighted the importance of responsible consumption.

The shift has mainly been driven by eco-conscious millennials and Gen Zs who prioritise sustainability in their purchasing decisions.

He notes that since it is these younger generations who will form the backbone of the economy in years to come, it has become vital for e-commerce businesses to adapt their selling strategies.

Building a sustainable business of the future

Roux makes several recommendations that can help e-commerce traders achieve this, including:

Clearly communicating their sustainability initiatives, such as eco-friendly packaging and carbon-neutral shipping, on their websites;



Sharing stories about their sustainability journey on social media and via blogs and email campaigns;



Offering incentives like discounts for customers choosing greener delivery options; and



Partnering with local organisations or programmes that advocate for sustainability to build credibility and trust.

Roux says making these adjustments can present some challenges.

For example, balancing affordability with eco-friendly alternatives like recyclable packaging is not always easy. Likewise, integrating sustainable shipping options that align with operational workflows is not always a simple process.

“Another challenge is educating customers on the value of green practices, as cost sensitivity can sometimes outweigh sustainability,” he says.

A 2022 study by global insights agency InSites Consulting confirms this view. It found that while 92% of South Africans say sustainability is important to them, only 58% claim to live sustainably.

The survey showed that of those engaging in green practices, the majority reported using up leftovers (86%). They also reported limiting water use at home (84%) and repairing household items rather than replacing them (80%).

While the “sustainability paradox”, between those wanting to and those actually implementing sustainability practices, is high in South Africa, Roux believes businesses can play a crucial role in narrowing the gap and still show profitability.

“Businesses can integrate sustainability into their brand identity, which appeals to loyal, eco-conscious consumers willing to pay a premium for greener choices,” Roux says.

“Something we offer at Bob Group is our Bob Go solution, which enables e-commerce sellers to offer cost-effective, eco-friendly shipping options at checkout, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand. Additionally, reducing waste and optimising operations often leads to long-term cost savings, benefiting both the environment and the bottom line.”