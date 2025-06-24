ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneTrialogueKAP LimitedDY/DXSappiRainbow ChickenNorth-West University (NWU)Optimize AgencyOxford University PressEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #UpcyclingDay: How local women breathe new life into bread bags

    24 Jun 2025
    24 Jun 2025
    Today, 24 June, marks International Upcycling Day, and the women of Re.Bag.Re.Use prove that a once discarded item can be repurposed and given new life.

    Based in Hout Bay, Cape Town, the initiative brings together 21 women – 15 crocheters and six cutters – who repurpose discarded bread bags into multifunctional items.

    Through their hands and hooks, plastic waste is given new life as sustainable products that not only reduce environmental harm but also generate income, spark creativity and foster community pride.

    Patience and purpose

    Joana Mnisi. Image supplied.
    Joana Mnisi. Image supplied.

    Joana Mnisi was one of the first women to join Re.Bag.Re.Use.

    A grandmother with a gentle smile and a determined spirit, Mnisi has become a quiet yet powerful presence in the group. Armed with patience and purpose, she transforms empty plastic bags into multi-functional crocheted creations.

    “Each stitch is a small step towards a cleaner environment,” she says.

    “When my grandchildren visit, I show them what I’m working on and remind them that waste doesn’t have to be wasted. It’s something we can reuse. It’s something we can learn from.”

    Mnisi’s craftsmanship is second to none. Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence set a high standard for the team. For her, the journey is both environmental and personal.

    She continues to learn new patterns and techniques, proving that growth has no age limit. “I never imagined I would be learning like this at my age,” she says. “Every project teaches me something new.”

    Bread bags as heavy as baby elephants

    The Re.Bag.Re.Use team has repurposed 14,843 Blue Ribbon bread bags from June 2024 to May 2025. This weighs in at just under 104kg, roughly the weight of a baby elephant.

    Since the project began in April 2020, they have collectively diverted more than 144,000 bags from landfill, and over 1,009kg of plastic has been saved.

    “At Blue Ribbon, we believe in creating a better tomorrow through the choices we make today,” says Jenelle Bosman, senior brand manager at Blue Ribbon.

    “Supporting Re.Bag.Re.Use allows us to contribute to cleaner communities, while empowering women like Joana to teach the next generation the value of upcycling and environmental care.”

    Read more: Blue Ribbon, Re.Bag.Re.Use
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz