Desiree Barnes is crowned the 2025 Snowflake Rising Stars Winner

Desiree Barnes from Qalashe, King William's Town, has been named the best up-and-coming baker in the Border Kei region at the Snowflake Rising Stars Bake-Off, held on Saturday, 18 October at the Blue-Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence.

Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier; Desiree Barnes, winner of Snowflake Rising Stars 2025; Lizelle Maurice, executive director of the Border Kei Chamber of Business; Clifford du Plessis, Eastern Cape regional sales operations manager at Premier; and Emmileen Rajlal, marketing assistant for Snowflake at Premier

Impressing the judges with her festive-themed baked goods, Barnes walked away with the top prize of R20,000 in cash, a business toolkit valued at R30,000, PR exposure, and Snowflake stock to help grow her business.

To further showcase her talent, Snowflake will host a regional roadshow where Barnes, will present her baked creations at the following malls:

Vincent Park Mall: 25 and 26 October



Hemmingway Mall: 1 and 2 November



Beacon Bay Park: 29 and 30 November

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. From the moment I saw the competition, I believed this was something I could achieve. I’m incredibly proud of myself and deeply thankful to Snowflake for this amazing opportunity. To all aspiring bakers, keep believing in yourselves and never stop working toward your dreams. With faith and passion, anything is possible,” says Barnes.

The top ten finalists were judged on taste, texture, creativity, visual appeal and aroma, as well as their entrepreneurial potential, including innovation and business. Each presented a festive-themed cake, delivered a business elevator pitch, and completed a 90-minute mystery box challenge. The combined results determined the winners.

In second place, Bongiwe Ngqokola from Mdantsane, East London, received R15,000, a business toolkit worth R30,000, PR coverage, and Snowflake stock. Third place went to Babalwa Motile from Queensview Park, Komani, who received R10,000, along with the same support package.

Now in its second year, the Snowflake Rising Stars competition is organised in partnership with the Border Kei Chamber of Business as part of Premier’s commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting small business development.

“Congratulations to Desiree Barnes. This initiative empowers local bakers by giving them the tools, training and exposure they need to turn their passion into successful enterprises,” said Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier. “The creativity and dedication shown by this year’s finalists have been truly inspiring. With the right ingredients and spirit, these bakers prove that what they make is simply Too Fresh to Flop.”

Several partners contributed to the event’s success, including the Blue-Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence, All Things Cake and Thee Gifted Hands.

For more information about Snowflake and upcoming events, visit www.snowflake.co.za.



