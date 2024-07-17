Marketing & Media Online Media
    How a leading financial software company increased its sales with BusinessTech sponsored articles

    Issued by Broad Media
    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    A leading financial software company regularly books long-term sponsored article packages on BusinessTech thanks to their excellent ROI.
    How a leading financial software company increased its sales with BusinessTech sponsored articles

    The company publishes its sponsored articles on BusinessTech on a monthly basis, which enables it to reach the publication’s large audience of executives, business owners, and purchasing decision-makers.

    It specifically targets these professionals as they choose which financial software their businesses use.

    BusinessTech’s experienced journalists understand how to appeal to these decision-makers, too, and work with the financial software company to write articles that help it reach its target audience.

    This includes keeping the articles concise, informative, and interesting – while addressing the specific needs of the company’s target audience.

    The articles are then published on BusinessTech and promoted on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for maximum exposure.

    Thanks to the combination of BusinessTech’s powerful audience and the targeted approach of the articles, the financial services company generates many leads.

    This results in more companies choosing its financial software over competing solutions.

    Advertise with BusinessTech sponsored articles

    BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help your business publish sponsored articles that engage your target market and generate leads.

    Our team will handle your entire article campaign for you, including writing your articles, publishing them on BusinessTech and social media, and reporting on their performance.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

