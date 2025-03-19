Why BusinessTech’s new campaign is a game changer for advertisers

The campaign is centred on the tagline: “News done right. Advertising done better.”

BusinessTech – South Africa’s largest and most influential business news publication – recently launched a new campaign to highlight the power of its advertising solutions.

This tagline speaks clearly and concisely to the strengths of BusinessTech in the digital media space. These are:

BusinessTech is a leader in high-quality business news journalism.



BusinessTech offers advertising solutions that provide superior value to South African companies.

The evidence that backs up both of these statements is clear to see.

BusinessTech has grown its audience significantly in recent years, and now reaches over 5 million South African readers every month.

These readers consists of C-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals – all of whom trust BusinessTech to keep them informed on all matters which affect them professionally and personally.

The growth in BusinessTech’s audience has also coincided with a major increase in the number of South African companies running advertising campaigns on BusinessTech.

These campaigns comprise everything from eye-catching display advertising, to impactful sponsored articles, to informative podcast interviews, to professional review videos.

Advertising on BusinessTech

Across all of its advertising solutions, BusinessTech is committed to helping companies achieve their desired business outcomes.

Whether your business wants to improve its brand recognition, educate the market on what it offers, or influence purchasing decision makers in businesses or households – BusinessTech is ready to help you achieve your goals.

“Our new campaign aims to showcase BusinessTech as the go-to platform for companies looking to make an impact in the digital space,” said BusinessTech commercial officer Kevin Lancaster. “We’ve always focused on building strong connections between companies and our audience, and this campaign reinforces the value we bring to advertisers – helping them reach, engage, and influence their target market.”

For more information about BusinessTech’s new campaign and its wide range of advertising solutions, visit the BusinessTech advertising page.



