IAB SA Bookmark Awards launches Learner Jury initiative

Off the back of Youth Month, the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced the launch of the Bookmarks Learner Jury Initiative.

The announcement comes as round 2 judging of the 2024 Bookmark Awards, powered by naming rights partner Mark1, is currently underway.

The Bookmark Awards are the pre-eminent awards recognising excellence in digital marketing, media and technology in South Africa.

By participating in the Learner Jury Panel, young professionals gain invaluable exposure to the industry's best work and the judging process that identifies these achievements.

Next generation of digital media and marketing leaders

Aimed at fostering the next generation of digital media and marketing leaders, the initiative builds upon the success of the IAB South Africa Front Row programme, which provides young professionals with access to industry events.

The Learner Jury expands access to the Bookmarks’ ecosystem, with nominations from agencies, youth organisations and higher education institutions specialising in media and marketing.

The initiative allows a wider range of promising talent to engage with specific panels based on their experiences and career goals.

This tailored approach ensures exposure to relevant industry leaders and judging processes aligned with the participants' interests and fosters valuable networking opportunities within their chosen niche.

“The core objective is to introduce promising young minds to the world-class work being produced in South Africa’s digital media and marketing landscape,” says Pippa Misplon, IAB South Africa Bookmarks committee lead and managing director at Retroviral.

“By integrating them into the judging panels, Learner Jurors gain invaluable insights from industry experts, fostering a network that can propel their future careers.”

Learning through observation

The Learner Jury Initiative offers a multitude of strategic benefits for young professionals.

These include:

Gain early exposure to the Bookmarks and the broader digital marketing industry.



Network with established professionals and obtain valuable career insights.



Learn from industry leaders and observe the judging process firsthand.



Increase their visibility within their chosen fields, potentially leading to job or internship opportunities.

While learner jurors will not have voting rights, their participation will enrich the judging process by bringing fresh perspectives and fostering a diversity of thought.

Their presence will ensure the Bookmarks continue to recognise and celebrate the most innovative and impactful work in the digital media and marketing landscape.

“We are thrilled to launch yet another youth-aimed initiative designed to nurture the next generation of talent. The Learner Jury Initiative aligns perfectly with IAB South Africa’s commitment to cultivating an innovative and vibrant digital media and marketing landscape in South Africa,” concludes Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa.

The learner jury

Each jury panel includes one to two learner jurors who will have access to nominated works and a chance to be part of the conversation during the judging process (but will not have voting rights).

The 2024 Bookmark Awards Learner Jury includes:

Marketers Panel

Murray Williamson, junior copywriter, Retroviral and Neo Baloyi, Front Row learner

Marketing Craft Panel

Megan Taylor Hills, art director, McCann Joburg, and Amy Gajjar, art Director Intern, Machine_

Performance Marketing Panel

Lelo Maduna, front row learner and Nasiphe Rondo, senior account executive, Digitas Liquorice

Social, Community & Influencer Marketing

Gugulethu Muzondo, Front Row learner, and Neo Nkwana, Front Row learner

Youth Action Panel

Zen Tunguntwana, account executive, Digitas Liquorice, and Buhle Ntusi, junior copywriter and Liquorice Le Cub, Digitas Liquorice

Builders Panel

Masindi Sigama, Junior Strategist, RetroviralAbdul Gilbert, junior UX designer and Liquorice Le Cub, Digitas Liquorice

Innovative Engineers Panel

Mijaenne Grove, Bookmarks 2023 Best Student Winner, and Bongumenzi Siluma, junior designer, Retroviral

Special Honours Panel

Megan Leigh Kimber, graphic designer and Bookmarks 2023 Best Student Winner, Ortho Design, and Tumi Motheng, senior account manager, Digitas Liquorice

Publishers Panel

Philani Mokoena, Front Row learner

The Bookmark Finalists' Showcase and Awards ceremony is on 15 August

here.

