Mamelodi Sundowns partners with wellness brand, Biogen SA

Mamelodi Sundowns has partnered with wellness brand, Biogen South Africa and will become the club’s official supplements partner...

Image supplied

In the pursuit of peak performance, the collaboration underscores Mamelodi Sundowns’ commitment to work with Proudly South African brands that embody the highest standards and can contribute to the club’s global ambitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Tiyani Mabunda, welcomed the announcement of the new partnership, which was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International.

"At Mamelodi Sundowns, we are driven by the pursuit of excellence. We seek to align ourselves with partners who share our dedication to quality and performance. Biogen’s established reputation and commitment to providing elite athletes with the best possible nutritional support makes them the perfect partner to fuel our players’ journey to success,” said Mabunda.

Talking about how the partnership will help the players, the former midfielder, Mabunda, said, “considering the team’s hectic match schedule and how periodisation and recovery protocols are key, Biogen will help to give our players the edge.”

Biogen, established in 2004, has built a strong, credible, and authentic reputation in the South African sports nutrition and vitamin industry.

Their commitment to integrity, demonstrated through authentic business practices, processes, and high-quality products, has solidified their position as an industry leader.

"As a sports and wellness brand that celebrates health and movement across all sporting disciplines, it brings us great pleasure to align with one of the biggest footballing brands on the African continent,” said Brandon Fairweather, brand manager of Biogen.

“There is an ethical synergy between our teams, underpinned by a high-performance culture and commitment to excellence.

“As the leading supplier of Informed Sport products in South Africa, we are proud to support both men’s and ladies’ teams with the most tested and trusted sports nutrition and vitamin products on the market… The sky is the limit!”

The partnership will see Biogen providing all Mamelodi Sundowns players with access to their comprehensive range of premium sports nutrition and supplement products, as well as expert nutritional guidance and support.