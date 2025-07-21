Roc Nation Sports Intl signs Africa's top football talents

In a move not only to nurture elite football talent, but also to ensure talented athletes thrive in their careers, achieve success at the highest levels of the game and have the necessary support to make all of their dreams come true, Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) is expanding into the Africa football market.

This strategic move follows extensive research and due diligence conducted over the past year, underscoring RNSI's commitment to creating an authentic and lasting impact on the African continent.

RNSI's Africa strategy focuses on forging partnerships with key territories across the continent, and the goal is not only to nurture elite football talent, but also to ensure these young athletes thrive in their careers, achieve success at the highest levels of the game and have the necessary support to make all of their dreams come true.

This vision aims to replicate RNSI's proven model around the globe, while maintaining a boutique approach to identifying and developing top young talent.

The clearest proof of what this expansion means on the ground is the recent recruitment of several young players from across the continent.

These teenage prodigies, hailing from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Guinea and Zimbabwe, have been carefully identified for their capabilities and commitment on and off the field.

The current group of signed players include:



Neo Bohloko (striker, South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs)



Ali Umar (central midfielder, Ghana, Koforidua Semper FI FC)



Joseph Narbi (winger, Ghana, Benab FC)



Francis Gomez (winger, The Gambia, Sibonor United)



Ifeoluwa Olowoporoku (attacking midfielder, Nigeria, Tripple 44)



Mamadou Diallo (attacker, Guinea, Al Nasr)



Tadiwa Chakuchichi (winger, Zimbabwe, Scotland FC)

