Jonathan Anderson named new artistic director: Dior menswear

Jonathan Anderson has been confirmed as the new artistic director of Dior menswear.

Jonathan Anderson, the fashion designer from Northern Ireland who brought success, cool and viral fame to the Spanish label Loewe during his 11-year reign, has been announced as the new creative director of Christian Dior’s menswear collection.

Anderson is known for his innovative styles and gender-fluid designs, and has created some iconic looks, including Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance attire and Ariana Grande's 2024 Met Gala gown.

The move is part of a major reshuffling of jobs at global fashion brands following some resignations and forced departures.

In January, English designer Kim Jones stepped down as Dior's artistic director for menswear, leading to speculation that Anderson would succeed him.

Dior confirmed Anderson was working on the Dior Homme summer 2026 collection, which he would present in Paris in June this year.