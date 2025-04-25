Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQDNA Brand ArchitectsSecurex 2025Ninety9centsMpactOLC Through The Line CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyDY/DXRealm DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Jonathan Anderson named new artistic director: Dior menswear

    Jonathan Anderson has been confirmed as the new artistic director of Dior menswear.
    25 Apr 2025
    25 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.voguebusiness.com

    Jonathan Anderson, the fashion designer from Northern Ireland who brought success, cool and viral fame to the Spanish label Loewe during his 11-year reign, has been announced as the new creative director of Christian Dior’s menswear collection.

    Anderson is known for his innovative styles and gender-fluid designs, and has created some iconic looks, including Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance attire and Ariana Grande's 2024 Met Gala gown.

    The move is part of a major reshuffling of jobs at global fashion brands following some resignations and forced departures.

    In January, English designer Kim Jones stepped down as Dior's artistic director for menswear, leading to speculation that Anderson would succeed him.

    Dior confirmed Anderson was working on the Dior Homme summer 2026 collection, which he would present in Paris in June this year.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz