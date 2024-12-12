Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    East Coast Radio season of sharing telethon: A resounding success in partnership with Pick n Pay

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    12 Dec 2024
    East Coast Radio’s big favour: season of sharing telethon has once again proven the incredible power of collaboration and compassion.
    ECR’s Danny Guselli and Kagiso Tiso Holdings CEO, Paballo Makosholo.
    On 6 December, in partnership with Pick n Pay, the campaign raised a remarkable R 1,153,160 to provide life-changing support for families in need across KwaZulu-Natal.

    This year’s initiative builds on last year’s extraordinary achievements, where over 600 families were supported with food hampers, resulting in more than 165,000 meals. Thanks to the generosity of our partners, the unwavering spirit of KZN listeners, and the dedication of all those involved, we will be able to spread more joy this festive season.

    Pick n Pay KZN customer service manager, Elisha Parbhoodeen shared this: “At Pick n Pay, we are committed to making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most, and the season of sharing telethon with East Coast Radio was the perfect opportunity to step in and help. As the official food sponsor, we are thrilled to have played a part in providing essential food and resources to families facing hunger this holiday season. By including fresh produce, essentials, and even fruit and vegetable seeds in the hampers, we’re not just addressing immediate hunger, but also empowering families to create long-term, sustainable solutions for food security. It’s been incredible to see the impact of this campaign, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with East Coast Radio to bring more hope to KZN in the future.”

    The funds raised will deliver food hampers brimming with essentials, fresh vegetables, and fruit and vegetable seeds. These seeds are a step toward empowering families to cultivate sustainable food sources, ensuring hope long after the festive season. This initiative is designed not only to alleviate immediate hunger but also to provide families with the tools and knowledge to create long-term solutions for food security.

    Parents from Mshiywa Primary School
    ECR presenter J Sbu and Elisha Parbhoodeen
    East Coast Radio managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, expressed his appreciation for the success of the campaign. "This year’s Season of Sharing initiative has once again shown us the power of community and collaboration. We have witnessed an outpouring of support from our listeners, partners, and businesses, all working together to uplift families most in need. It’s heartening to know that every contribution, no matter how big or small, will having a lasting impact on those who are most vulnerable. As we look forward to the future, we are committed to growing this initiative and ensuring that even more families benefit from the love and generosity that defines KwaZulu-Natal."

    As the campaign continues, we invite other businesses and individuals to join us in amplifying the impact of the Season of Sharing. Together, we can continue to extend the gift of hope to even more families in need, creating a ripple effect of kindness that will last well beyond the festive season.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
