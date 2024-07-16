Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    #WPRD2024: The role of AI in PR: Augmenting human judgment, not replacing it

    By Ethel Ramos
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    As we mark this year’s World PR Day, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on the evolving dynamics between artificial intelligence (AI) and public relations (PR).
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Ethel Ramos, managing director, Avatar PR, says World PR Day is a fitting moment to reflect on the evolving dynamics between artificial intelligence and public relations

    In recent years, AI has dramatically reshaped numerous industries, and PR is no exception.

    From data analysis and sentiment tracking to content creation and media monitoring, AI's capabilities are indeed transformative.

    However, amidst the growing influence of AI, it is crucial to emphasise a fundamental principle: AI should be seen as a tool for guiding decisions rather than making them outright.

    Human interpretation remains essential, allowing PR professionals to provide nuanced and strategic counsel to the C-Suite.

    Enhancing, not replacing human insight

    AI's prowess lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data swiftly, identify patterns, and generate insights that would take humans significantly longer to uncover.

    These capabilities are invaluable in today’s fast-paced media landscape, where staying ahead of trends and swiftly responding to crises are critical.

    However, the role of AI should be to inform and support PR practitioners, not replace them.

    The essence of effective public relations is built on understanding human emotions, cultural nuances, and the subtleties of communication.

    AI, for all its strengths, lacks the empathy and contextual understanding that are inherent to human professionals.

    It can provide data-driven insights and suggest optimal times for releasing news, but it cannot replace the human touch needed to craft a compelling story or navigate a complex crisis.

    The Human-AI synergy

    The true power of AI in PR emerges when it is used in conjunction with human intelligence.

    AI can sift through media coverage, analyse public sentiment and predict potential outcomes based on historical data.

    These insights are invaluable, but they require human interpretation to be actionable.

    For instance, AI might indicate a shift in public sentiment, but a seasoned PR professional will understand the underlying reasons and craft an appropriate response.

    Moreover, AI tools can assist in identifying influencers and key stakeholders, but human judgment is crucial in determining the best approach to engage with these individuals.

    PR professionals bring to the table a deep understanding of their organisation’s values, goals, and the intricacies of human relationships, which AI cannot replicate.

    Providing strategic counsel

    As PR professionals, our role is to be strategic advisors to the C-Suite, helping navigate the complex landscape of public perception and reputation management.

    AI can provide data-driven insights and predictive analytics, but it is the human element that translates these insights into strategic counsel.

    Understanding the broader context, anticipating the reactions of different stakeholders, and aligning PR strategies with the overall business objectives are tasks that require human intelligence and intuition.

    The reliance on human interpretation ensures that PR strategies are not only data-informed but also contextually relevant and ethically sound. In a world where authenticity and transparency are increasingly valued, the human touch in communication is indispensable.

    As we embrace the advancements brought by AI, let us not lose sight of the irreplaceable value that human professionals bring to the PR industry.
    AI should be our ally, enhancing our capabilities and enabling us to make more informed decisions.

    However, the ultimate responsibility of guiding PR strategies and providing counsel to the C-suite rests with humans.

    On this World PR Day, let us celebrate the synergy between AI and human intelligence.

    By leveraging both strengths, we can elevate the practice of public relations, ensuring it remains a vital and strategic function in an ever-evolving communication landscape.

    AI is a powerful tool that, when used correctly, can significantly enhance the effectiveness of PR efforts.

    However, it is the human interpretation that brings these insights to life, providing the depth and context needed to make informed, strategic decisions.

    About Ethel Ramos

    Ethel Ramos is the managing director of Avatar PR.

