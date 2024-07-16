Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAKantarTractor OutdoorV5 DigitalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #WPRD2024: The future of public relations in a changing world

    Adam HunterBy Adam Hunter
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    Today, 16 July, we celebrate World PR Day. The theme, The Future of Public Relations in a Changing World, emphasises the evolving role of public relations (PR) in today’s dynamic landscape, where reputation is paramount.
    Source: © 123rf Adam Hunter, head honcho at Hook, Line & Sinker looks at the future of PR in a changing world on World PR Day
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Adam Hunter, head honcho at Hook, Line & Sinker looks at the future of PR in a changing world on World PR Day

    The global PR market is valued at $106.93bn (R1.92tn), with an anticipated annual growth rate reaching $144.28bn by 2028.

    While the numbers are a positive reflection of the industry, the future of PR relations is in flux. More than ever before.

    And as the world undergoes rapid transformation, so too does the role of the PR practitioner.

    With technology disrupting industries, media landscapes shifting, and societal expectations evolving, the profession faces extraordinary challenges.

    At the heart of these changes lies the importance of reputation, a cornerstone upon which PR is built.

    In exploring the future of PR, it’s a timely platform to explore the complexities and potential of this dynamic field.

    As we navigate a media landscape marked by declining traditional outlets and the rise of digital platforms, we must redefine our strategies and embrace new approaches to building and protecting reputation.

    Reputation matters

    Reputation, that intangible asset underpinning a person or organisation’s success, is the cornerstone of PR.

    While it has always been a critical aspect of PR, reputation management has amplified dramatically in the digital age.

    With the constant evolution of technology, social media, and 24/7 news cycles, protecting and enhancing reputation is now more challenging and crucial than ever before.

    As we have seen, the media sector is under threat. Newsrooms worldwide have shrunk dramatically in recent years.

    Last week, Media24 halted planned retrenchments and newspaper closures, the overall contraction has considerably weakened the power of traditional media outlets.

    This crisis raises critical questions about the future of journalism: how will the flow of information be affected, what will happen to quality reporting, and how will misinformation and erosion of public trust be addressed?

    Since our core function is to build and protect reputations, we need to communicate effectively, which is why building and maintaining a strong relationship with journalists is critical as media coverage significantly shapes public perception.

    As influence has become the new currency, the media landscape has rapidly transformed into a shift towards digital media.

    Since social media platforms are now dominating attention and shaping behaviour, journalism is under growing pressure in pursuit of relevance.
    This is driving some outlets toward sensationalism, fake news, and clickbait to boost engagement, undermining the integrity of quality journalism.

    Source:
    Media24 says S189 will continue as it awaits Competition Commission ruling

    1 day

    The future is digital, and authentic.

    Digital PR has become an essential aspect of modern-day PR.

    By harnessing the power of digital channels, businesses can effectively and strategically promote their brands, products, or services to a vast audience.

    With more than half of PR agencies struggling to get responses from journalists, and most (66%) PR professionals aiming to produce measurable outcomes, digital PR has emerged as a critical component of modern business strategy.

    As organisations seek to expand their online footprint, digital channels must be leveraged to reach and engage target audiences.

    The dynamic nature of social media and digital platforms necessitates a constant evolution in digital PR strategies.

    To effectively reach and resonate with target audiences, PR professionals must stay abreast of the latest trends and data. PR professionals must also prioritise truth and authenticity over embellishment.

    Building strong relationships with specific journalists is crucial in today’s landscape, as media outlets grapple with reduced resources and increased pressure to deliver results.

    Source: © 123rf Ethel Ramos, managing director, Avatar PR, says World PR Day is a fitting moment to reflect on the evolving dynamics between artificial intelligence and public relations
    #WPRD2024: The role of AI in PR: Augmenting human judgment, not replacing it

      1 hour

    #PowerofPR

    PR is about building and maintaining good reputations and relationships. It’s about earning trust, and telling authentic stories.

    PR can – and should be — a force for good and not simply to polish reputations with crisis communication efforts after the damage is done.

    Some examples of PR’s positive role in society include:

    • In Cape Town, PR played a crucial role in managing the 2018 water crisis and averting a potential disaster, by crafting a clear and urgent message about the severity of the situation, which helped mobilise public support for water-saving measures.

    • From anti-smoking initiatives to vaccination awareness, PR has been used to educate and influence public behaviour. It’s helped amplify the voices of marginalised communities and raised awareness for issues like climate change, poverty, and inequality. It has aided nonprofits in securing funding, building partnerships, and engaging with their communities.

    • PR is also crucial in managing — or inflaming — crises like public health emergencies such as the Covid pandemic, or civil unrest, as we saw in the wake of the Ferguson riots in the US.

    Shining the spotlight firmly on reputation management

    Some might see a bleak future for human labour and a surge in job losses due to the boom in automation.

    AI’s blurring of lines between human and machine-generated content has only intensified our yearning for authenticity, which shines the spotlight firmly on reputation management and the future of PR.

    Because at its core, PR is about building and sustaining reputations.

    Happy World PR Day!

    Read more: communications, Public relations, reputation, Adam Hunter, Hook, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Adam Hunter

    Managing Director at SA's Best Small PR Agency 2023 / Finalist for Business Partners, SA Entrepreneur of the Year / PRCA Africa board member / United Nations Development Program (UNDP) SA Taskforce member.

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Ethel Ramos, managing director, Avatar PR, says World PR Day is a fitting moment to reflect on the evolving dynamics between artificial intelligence and public relations
    #WPRD2024: The role of AI in PR: Augmenting human judgment, not replacing it
     1 hour
    Nicola Nel appointed global managing director of PROI Worldwide
    Nicola Nel appointed global managing director of PROI Worldwide
     11 Jul 2024
    Source:
    South African brands poised to lead as influencer marketing industry surges globally
    10 Jul 2024
    Source: © We the People SA We the People SA has translated the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 concise and relatable tweets
    #TheBillOfTweets - AI translates South Africa's Constitution into 15 tweets
    8 Jul 2024
    Pictured: Mic Mann
    Mann MadeEducation in the spotlight at Singularity South Africa Summit 2024
    5 Jul 2024
    Source: © 123rf The mandarins of government communication cannot afford to be bystanders in the evolving narrative of SA's maturing democracy says Motalatale Modiba, chief director communication: Gauteng Department of Health
    Reassessing government communication in the evolving narrative of SA's maturing democracy
     5 Jul 2024
    Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices
     5 Jul 2024
    AWS CISO Chris Betz
    AWS is also embracing AI, but for security
     4 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz