    702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    In a celebration of entrepreneurial excellence, 702 and CapeTalk proudly present the winners of the 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite competition. The exclusive award ceremonies, held in Johannesburg and Cape Town, highlighted the achievements of South Africa's most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
    702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners

    Chosen from a competitive pool of 15 finalists in each region, the overall winners were selected by esteemed business mentor Thuli Magubane. The distinguished winners of the 2024 Business Ignite  competition are: 

    702 Winner: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd 

    Founded by Rodney Maduwa, Maduwa Paint World is a pioneering paint and chemical manufacturing company headquartered in Rosslyn, Pretoria. Rodney, with a background in chemistry, biochemistry, and polymer chemistry, has an impressive career spanning roles at Nissan SA and BMW as a paint engineer. Maduwa Paint World started with a humble R30,000 loan and has grown into a large-scale manufacturer with retail stores across Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. The company prides itself on its team of in-house trained paint applicators and its dedication to quality and innovation. 

    CapeTalk Winner: askOsca 

    Founded by Clint Crowster, askOsca is a visionary call centre business based in Grassy Park. Established in 2013, askOsca has transformed from a coaching platform into a thriving BPO, specialising in international B2B marketing. The company aims to provide local employment opportunities, reducing transport costs for its employees and enhancing their quality of life. askOsca has expanded to include askOscaTalent, askOscaAcademy, and askOscaSocialMediaMarketing, training and employing numerous individuals from the community. 

    Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, shared his enthusiasm: "Nedbank  Business Ignite is a testament to the resilience and innovation of our business community. We are  thrilled to spotlight businesses like Maduwa Paint World and askOsca, who have successfully scaled  their operations and continue to inspire others to follow suit."

    702, CapeTalk, Nedbank, Primedia Broadcasting, winners, SMEs, business awards, Mzo Jojwana, Thuli Magubane
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

