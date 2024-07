The 16 July is World Public Relations Day and Bizcommunity asked some of the country’s top leaders in PR about the industry in South Africa, Africa and globally.

Some of the country’s top leaders in PR about the industry in South Africa, Africa and globally: (L to r:) Lebo Madiba, founder and managing director, the PR Powerhouse, Dustin Chick, partner & managing director Razor Public Relations, Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence, Ogilvy and Nicky James managing director of Tribeca Relations

Dustin Chick, partner & managing director Razor Public Relations, Lebo Madiba, founder and managing director, PR Powerhouse, Nicky James, managing director, Tribeca Relations and Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence, Ogilvy spoke to us about what the industry is facing, how it is meeting these challenges and what it is doing right, amongst others.

What is the state of the nation of PR?

Dustin Chick : “We should be incredibly proud of a local PR industry that stands head and shoulders with some of the best markets in the world. We lead in many more places than we often admit to ourselves. Talent remains our Achilles heel, we need to be attracting more people who want to work in comms.”

: “Locally newsrooms are shrinking, highlighted by the dramatic PR stunt and the significant closure of Media24's print operations. This upheaval has sparked a scramble within the PR sector about viable media coverage options. This evolving media landscape is pushing us to be creative and innovative, driving a return to the basics of PR. Globally this is a year of significant global elections, and the PR industry worldwide is poised to demonstrate its role in influencing public perception and decision-making. With nearly half the world's population voting, PR professionals are at the forefront, using their expertise in strategic communication and crisis management to guide and clarify complex political and social changes." Nicky James, managing director, Tribeca Relations: "The public relations landscape, regardless of borders, has seen a seismic shift in a short period of time. With digital innovation and expanding connectivity, the industry has shifted from relying on traditional earned PR and media relations comfort zones to embracing digital channels, social media and influencer marketing and internal communications."

What is having the biggest impact on PR?

Dustin Chick : “It is a bit of a mixed bag to be honest. The state of the economy is very weak, and we naturally feel the impact on how our clients treat risk, how our staff treat the jobs and how we can plan for the longer term. That said, it is also incredibly resilient and innovative and set for a great future."

Lebo Madiba : “AI is a double-edged sword. While it can enhance the efficiency and reach of PR campaigns, there's a risk of generating misleading content, such as deep fakes or other AI-generated misinformation that can be difficult to control and counteract “The perception that PR is not strategic enough still lingers, impacting its recognition at the executive level. This calls for a broader educational effort within corporate structures to elevate the understanding of PR's strategic role.”

What is the one thing PR needs to improve on?

Dustin Chick : “Better skills, the media landscape has changed, and we must too, so we need to train people accordingly."

Lebo Madiba : "Globally PR must address the growing scepticism around AI-generated content, while in Africa there is a pressing need to improve the data handling capabilities of AI technologies to ensure they are truly reflective of African contexts and demographics. Locally the PR industry must continue to enhance its strategic presence within corporations. Elevating the role of PR to that of a trusted advisor in strategic decision-making processes is crucial for its further integration and recognition as a key component of corporate success."

Nicky James: “We still seem to struggle to agree on a standardised way of measuring the impact of PR efforts and interventions. In the past, access to metrics was very limited due to the nature of traditional PR tactics being challenging to measure. However, the shift towards digitisation has changed this, enabling us to measure everything from reach and engagement to how clicks directly translate to achieving specific objectives, whether it’s sales, website traffic, or increased following. In the future, standardising our approach to ROI measurement is key to not only ensure consistency industry-wide but also to raise the bar in terms of the results being reported to clients."

What is the one PR that does well?

Dustin Chick : “We have a baked-in lack of fear – so ideas tend to be bolder and braver.”

Lebo Madiba : "Locally strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) communications, linking brands to social causes, have resonated well, fostering community engagement and enhancing brand loyalty. In Africa mobile-first strategies have excelled, tapping into the continent's high mobile penetration to reach audiences directly with effective and immediate messaging campaigns. Globally, crisis communication has proven to be a forte for PR, especially evident during the pandemic."

Nicky James : "From a consumer PR perspective, influencer marketing has seen a fair amount of success in South Africa and the rest of the continent, and it has worked well from a PR strategy perspective. On the B2B front, the PR landscape has evolved at a slower pace, relying on traditional methods that have always worked to tell their stories. Thought leadership, content marketing, and strategic partnerships continue to help build credibility and trust within their industries."

Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence, Ogilvy: “One of the strongest PR sectors in South Africa is Consumer PR, Influence Marketing and reputation management. With the rapid pace of change and the explosion of social content daily, brands need to stay ahead. Consumers are increasingly connected and vocal, uniting over social issues and demanding accountability. In this dynamic environment, brands benefit immensely from skilled PR teams that navigate the complex landscape of content and culture. These experts ensure that brands remain relevant, trusted, and in tune with their audience's evolving expectations."

