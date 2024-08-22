IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24WavemakerClockworkMakeReignNewzroom AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicMediamarkDMASAAFDAKLAHook, Line & SinkerTenacityPRBroad MediaKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Clockwork’s ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free’ with Aware.org Wins at 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards

Issued by Clockwork
22 Aug 2024
22 Aug 2024
Clockwork enjoyed a successful evening at the 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning a total of nine awards for its Aware.Org campaign, ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free.’
Clockwork&#x2019;s &#x2018;Drunk Drivers Stay for Free&#x2019; with Aware.org Wins at 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards

The accolades included one Silver and eight Bronze pixels, with the campaign earning the judge’s approval in every category entered.

Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa, highlighted the broader significance of the event, stating, “The IAB SA Bookmark Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. The IAB SA's long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. AI is playing a role here.”

Pixels for Aware.Org include:

  • Silver in Native Advertising
  • Bronze in Display Advertising
  • Bronze in Innovative Use of Media Planning
  • Bronze in Channel Innovation
  • Bronze in Interactive Mixed Media
  • Bronze in Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
  • Bronze in Breakthrough on a Budget
  • Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
  • Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Strategy

Dustin Carr, managing director brand and performance of Clockwork stated, “Seeing our team’s dedication recognized by industry experts is rewarding. Winning nine awards for the Aware.Org campaign reflects the high standard of our work and our commitment to excellence.”

Chief creative officer Jacques Shalom added, "Super chuffed for the team that all the hard work paid off - and to be recognised by some of the best minds in the industry."

Read more: Jacques Shalom, IAB South Africa, IAB SA, Razia Pillay
Share this article
NextOptions
Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz