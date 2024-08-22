Clockwork’s ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free’ with Aware.org Wins at 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards

Clockwork enjoyed a successful evening at the 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning a total of nine awards for its Aware.Org campaign, ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free.’

The accolades included one Silver and eight Bronze pixels, with the campaign earning the judge’s approval in every category entered.

Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa, highlighted the broader significance of the event, stating, “The IAB SA Bookmark Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. The IAB SA's long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. AI is playing a role here.”

Pixels for Aware.Org include:

Silver in Native Advertising



in Native Advertising Bronze in Display Advertising



in Display Advertising Bronze in Innovative Use of Media Planning



in Innovative Use of Media Planning Bronze in Channel Innovation



in Channel Innovation Bronze in Interactive Mixed Media



in Interactive Mixed Media Bronze in Integrated Mixed Media Campaign



in Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Bronze in Breakthrough on a Budget



in Breakthrough on a Budget Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting



in Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Strategy

Dustin Carr, managing director brand and performance of Clockwork stated, “Seeing our team’s dedication recognized by industry experts is rewarding. Winning nine awards for the Aware.Org campaign reflects the high standard of our work and our commitment to excellence.”

Chief creative officer Jacques Shalom added, "Super chuffed for the team that all the hard work paid off - and to be recognised by some of the best minds in the industry."



