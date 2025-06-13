South African elected president of AMA an opportunity for African marketing

In a breakthrough moment for Kerushan Govender and a proud one for South Africa, Govender has been elected president of the 94-year-old American Marketing Association’s New York chapter.

South African Kerushan Govender has been elected president of the 94-year-old American Marketing Association’s New York chapter (Image supplied)

The South African-born CEO of growth strategy firm Blacfox , Govender says this is a moment to showcase what’s possible when cultures collide in powerful ways.

“I’m proud to bring a South African lens to this role and have a deep belief that marketing can be a force for both growth and for good.”

As part of a broader communications strategy, Blacfox will engage audiences in the US and South Africa to amplify the significance of this leadership moment and share insights on how marketing can drive meaningful results, even in resource-constrained environments.

Unique opportunity for African marketing

Govender’s election also presents a unique opportunity for African marketing voices to gain greater visibility in global conversations.

“There’s no shortage of creativity or capability on the continent. What we need are more bridges between local talent and global platforms. I intend to be one of those bridges.”

Govender’s firm, Blacfox, headquartered in Cape Town, has built a reputation for driving accelerated growth in both local and international markets.

Its client roster includes global technology giants such as Microsoft, SAP, and Cisco.

A pivotal moment

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the global marketing profession, as the industry navigates seismic shifts in technology, consumer behaviour and societal expectations.

Traditional playbooks are being rewritten in real time and marketers are being called on to drive growth while responding to complex challenges with agility and integrity.

As president of AMA New York, Govender plans to champion a bold, future-facing agenda rooted in three priorities: inclusivity, digital transformation, and the cultivation of high-impact marketing leaders.

His vision is to elevate marketing as a full-spectrum strategic discipline; one that drives both economic value and social progress.

Building better companies

Under his leadership, AMA New York will focus on elevating underrepresented voices in the industry, equipping professionals with the tools to thrive in a tech-enabled world and nurturing a new generation of marketers who combine creativity with commercial acumen and social conscience.

“This is about building better companies. We have an opportunity to put marketing back where it belongs - at the heart of business success and human advancement.”

A long-time member of the AMA community, he steps into the role with a strong track record of helping global businesses grow and a belief that marketing should be more; it should help people unlock financial independence, dignity, and creative power through honest trade.

Power of commerce

At the core of Govender’s approach is a belief in the power of commerce - done honestly, creatively, and intentionally - as a force for good.

“People thrive when they trade their wares. Marketing, when properly practised, enables that trade. It creates value, drives demand and allows people to earn not just income, but independence and pride.

Prior to founding Blacfox, Govender led a $250m business segment at Microsoft across 80 countries, where he was credited with doubling revenues in under three years.