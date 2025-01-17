Marketing & Media Sales
    A new view for 2025: Viu appoints Mediamark as its sales partner

    Issued by Mediamark
    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    Viu, a dual advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscriber video on demand (SVOD) over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, has appointed Mediamark as its new content sales partner in South Africa. The multi-channel integrated sales house will drive sales across Viu’s AVOD offering, providing advertisers with expanded opportunities for impactful storytelling.
    Mediamark is an award-winning sales house best known for representing prominent South African audio and digital media brands. The locally-rooted company falls under the Kagiso Media umbrella, ensuring 100% ownership and BBBEE Level 1 rating.

    Elouise Kelly, country manager at Viu South Africa, says that the partnership with Mediamark marks an exciting new chapter for both parties. “Mediamark is a well-established business with an impeccable reputation, consistently demonstrating its ability to partner with brands and businesses alike to grow them profitably. Mediamark holds strong relationships with media agencies, which trust in its ability to bring exciting and effective avenues to reach new audiences to the table.

    “This collaboration will combine their expertise with Viu’s deep understanding of our market, granting advertisers an exciting opportunity to connect with diverse South African audiences in ways that resonate.”

    Wayne Bischoff, CEO at Mediamark, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Viu, which is fast gaining a reputation as one of the most innovative streamers in the global OTT landscape, offering viewers the golden trifecta of premium content, flexibility and affordability.

    “Together, we aim to create new opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in meaningful and impactful ways.”

    “This partnership with Mediamark signals a strategic step forward for us. Their optimism in the media industry’s growth potential aligns perfectly with own confidence in the landscape, and we’re excited about the opportunity to deliver even more value and real results to the brands we serve,” concludes Kelly.

    For more information, visit www.mediamark.co.za or connect with us on LinkedIn: @mediamark, Facebook: @mediamarksa and Instagram: @mediamarksa

    Wayne Bischoff, Kagiso Media, Elouise Kelly, Mediamark, Viu
    Mediamark
    Mediamark is the leading audio and digital solutions company representing world class media brands.
    Let's do Biz