Viu rolls out its K-Zuluseries - Korean dramas dubbed in isiZulu

Viu, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service, is rolling out K-Zuluseries - Korean dramas dubbed in isiZulu – as part of its broader content localisation strategy.

Viu is introducing Korean dramas dubbed in isiZulu to South Africa (Image supplied)

The rollout aims to deliver diverse, high-quality international programming in a way that resonates with local audiences.

This will enhance cross-cultural entertainment and language inclusion, as Elouise Kelly, country manager, Viu South Africa explains, “K-dramas have captured global audiences with their vivid storytelling and heartfelt themes.

“By dubbing popular Korean content into isiZulu, a first in South Africa, we’re bringing international stories closer to home while affirming the cultural and commercial relevance of indigenous languages in mainstream entertainment.”

Available this winter on the free and premium tiers of the platform, the first wave of K-Zulu titles – each with a cult following in its home market – are now made even more accessible through local language dubbing and English subtitles:

Iqhawe Labafundi ( High School: Return of a Gangster) – Available 30 June A heart-pounding tale of redemption and resilience, this series follows Kim Deuk-pal, a middle-aged gangster whose dream of a university education takes a surreal turn when he wakes up in the body of a bullied high school student. With themes of bullying, suicide prevention and second chances, this title speaks to the real struggles many young people face.

( – Available 30 June Ezinsukwini Zokuqala (Lovely Runner) – Available 12 August When Im Sol discovers that her idol, top star Sun-jae, has died, she is transported 15 years into the past and given a chance to change his fate. With its emotional depth and time-travel twist, this fantasy romance strikes a chord with younger audiences and K-drama fans worldwide.

– Available 12 August Izidla Mafa (The Heirs) – Available 19 AugustA teen romance set against the backdrop of corporate wealth and social inequality, this series centres on Kim Tan, heir to a powerful conglomerate, who falls for a housekeeper’s daughter. Glamorous, dramatic and full of heart, Izidla Mafa explores class divides, identity and forbidden love.

More K-Zulu series will be added in the coming months.

More dubbed series

Building on the success of its isiZulu-dubbed Brazilian telenovelas earlier this year, Viu is enriching its line-up with emotionally rich, character-driven series such as Ungalahli Ithemba (Never Give Up), Ngiyazifela Ngawe (Crazy About You), Ukuhlangana Kwezinhliziyo (Crossed Paths – also dubbed into Afrikaans) and Ngale Kothando (The Other Side of Paradise) to strike a chord with South African audiences.

Viu will also expand its collection of Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovelas with Drie Susters (Three Sisters) – a story of sibling bonds, sacrifice and personal growth.