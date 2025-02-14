Redefining entertainment: The cultural shift in South African streaming

With the appetite for diverse, global content set to continue to grow, streaming platforms that understand and adapt to consumer needs will be best positioned for success. Streaming services must move beyond Western-centric models and embrace solutions that reflect emerging markets' economic realities and viewing habits.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Elouise Kelly, Country Manager at Viu South Africa, looks at how consumer content consumption is shifting

For decades, South African entertainment followed a familiar script – Hollywood blockbusters, British dramas and international chart-toppers dominated screens flanked by formulaic soapies.

If it came from the West, it was seen as cool; if it was homegrown, it had to prove its worth.

But today, a new narrative is unfolding. Audiences are rewriting the rules of what they watch and engage with. South Africans are embracing diverse storytelling like never before, with Asian dramas, African productions and global hits sitting side by side on their screens – proof that great stories know no borders.

A complex market

South Africa is a complex market with unique economic and cultural dynamics. Success in the streaming space isn’t just about offering content – it’s about designing an experience around how people consume entertainment.

For instance, many mobile-first users spend long hours commuting and rely on affordable data packages.

They want content that is accessible on the go, without the burden of high costs or long-term contracts.

These behaviours demand a localised approach, not just in content selection but in the entire streaming experience – from pricing structures to user engagement.

A new era of content consumption

The shift toward greater diversity in entertainment isn’t just a global trend – it’s reshaping how audiences engage with content locally.

People are no longer restricted to mainstream offerings; they are actively seeking stories that feel fresh, relevant and culturally resonant.

At Viu, we’ve seen firsthand how content preferences are expanding.

Since launching in South Africa in 2018, we have provided audiences with a broad mix of international and local entertainment, giving them access to stories that reflect both global and regional perspectives.

Our platform has introduced viewers to high-quality productions from around the world while also investing in a mix of local shows that speak to South African audiences.

But, diversifying content is only part of the equation.

Access to streaming models

The bigger challenge in South Africa is ensuring broad and affordable access to that content.

The most common streaming model – subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) – was designed for high-income markets where consumers are accustomed to paying premium fees for television services.

Here, however, where disposable income is significantly lower, a one-size-fits-all pricing model excludes large portions of the population.

That’s why flexible access models matter.

A hybrid approach that includes both subscription-based (SVOD) and ad-supported (AVOD) options allows more consumers to engage with content in a way that suits their financial realities.

Viu has embraced this model from the start, offering ad-supported viewing and flexible payment options, including daily and weekly subscriptions.

At Viu, we believe entertainment should be inclusive, accessible and representative of different cultures.

By championing diverse content and providing flexible ways to watch, we’re helping shape an industry that puts the consumer at the centre of the experience – an approach that will define the next era of streaming.