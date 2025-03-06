Give first, ask later: The golden rule of PR journalists appreciate

A big part of public relations is cultivating meaningful connections with journalists.

Tekanyo Selatela is an account executive at Tribeca Public Relations. Source: Supplied.

It’s not only about securing coverage for your clients, it’s about earning trust and being a reliable source of useful, relevant stories. Journalists play a big role in shaping public conversation, so offering them genuine value makes a real difference.

These relationships help your clients stand out and ensure their stories reach the right audience. While some people are naturally good at connecting with the media, it’s not a skill you can build overnight. Attend workshops, connect with experienced colleagues and take every opportunity to network, it all adds up.

Here are some golden rules to keep in mind when communicating with media.

1. Be authentic (seriously, people can tell when you are faking it)

Authenticity matters in PR. Before reaching out, research and learn about the person, what they enjoy and what they don’t. Genuine interest builds real connections beyond just media coverage, so try to make the person on the other end of the call feel heard and seen. ‘Stalking’ a journalist's social media can reveal their passions and pet peeves and, this way, you approach the conversation with genuine interest, showing you are not just after a headline but a real connection.

2. Give before you take

Journalists are people, not just story machines. Lead with value, share your insights, let them know you read one of their latest articles or fill them in on exclusive scoops you think they would love, and show that you are a resourceful ally, not just another PR pitch. Think of it as a smart barter system; offer journalists something valuable, ensure they feel heard, and watch them come back for more.

3. Master the art of following up

Once a journalist covers your story, don’t ghost them. Following up shows you are not just about securing coverage, but that you genuinely value their work and their role in your industry. It’s about building long-term relationships, not treating them like vending machines where stories pop out after you press a button. A thoughtful follow-up like a simple thank you email when they publish your piece or sharing their article on your platforms goes a long way in making them feel seen, respected and appreciated.

4. Don’t just network up, network sideways and down

Networking is not just about connecting with established names; it is about recognising potential everywhere. Building relationships with journalists and media across all stages of their careers is important, whether they are newcomers finding their footing or seasoned professionals with decades of experience. This ensures you are nurturing a diverse and impactful network. Treat everyone with the same respect and attention because today's emerging reporter could become tomorrow's industry leader.

5. Be memorable (for the right reasons)

As a PR consultant, it is important to leave a lasting impression on the media, striking the perfect balance between wit and professionalism. Always present yourself in a memorable manner so journalists think of you when they are crafting stories, especially those related to your clients. Being memorable ensures you are their go-to source for insights and information, so don't shy away from showcasing your personality and use what resonates with them as your toolset.

Finding your networking niche is essential and you can start by understanding your personality and how it shapes your communication style. Be sure to present yourself in a genuine manner to the media and use the experience of those around you including your mentors, managers and industry veterans to guide you and help refine your communication skills.