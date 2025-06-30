New era for Prisa with new president, Bradly Howland

Bradly Howland, the CEO of Alkemi Collective, has been appointed president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa).

Bradly Howland, the CEO of Alkemi Collective, has been appointed president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Image supplied)

Inaugurated at Prisa’s 68th Annual General Meeting in Sandton on Friday, 27 June, Howland brings over 20 years of strategic communications experience to the role.

His appointment also ushers in a new chapter for the Institute as it looks to strengthen its role as the professional home for communicators across the region.

Defining time for the industry

With a career rooted in values-led leadership and narrative clarity, Howland takes on this role at a defining time for the profession.

“We are entering a new era for Prisa,” says Bradly.

“It’s time to rebuild our credibility, elevate professional standards, and re-establish our relevance in a world where communications has never been more vital.

In his 12-month term, he says he will focus on amplifying member value, strengthening industry standards, and guiding PRISA towards long-term sustainability and renewed authority.

“My focus is on creating a Prisa that is respected, responsive, and rigorously committed to its members and the future of our profession.”

Building on the foundation laid by past President Oscar Tshifure, to accelerate Prisa’s professionalisation agenda.

This includes advocating for clearer industry standards, stronger ethical frameworks, and greater recognition of public relations as a strategic leadership function.

Prisa’s Accountability Charter

A cornerstone of the year ahead is the launch of Prisa’s Accountability Charter, which will outline shared expectations for practitioners, clients, and organisations.

The Charter is part of a broader set of initiatives to improve ethical client-agency relationships, ensure fair resource engagement, and promote long-term credibility over short-term tactics.

Prisa will also introduce:

A tiered membership model to provide more relevant benefits for students, professionals, corporates, and government communicators.



A structured mentorship programme for junior and mid-level professionals.



Expanded CPD and certification offerings, including new digital and AI-focused learning tracks.



The reintroduction of academic reports and research papers, anchoring insight-driven leadership.



A regional Prisms Summit with a newly launched academic track to bridge theory and practice across Southern Africa.

“This is about more than events and newsletters,” Bradly adds.

“This is about building a professional movement - one that empowers members with resources, challenges outdated models, and leads with purpose, relevance, and respect.”

Re-establishing Prisa’s voice in the industry

With its renewed brand identity and structural reforms already in motion, Prisa is doubling down on its commitment to become the leading authority on public relations and communication management in Southern Africa.

Through strategic partnerships, member-focused programming, and visible advocacy, the Institute is working to ensure that public relations professionals are seen as trusted advisors in boardrooms, government departments, and media narratives.

The Board extends its sincere thanks to outgoing president Tshifure, for his leadership during a complex period of rebuilding and transformation.

His steady guidance helped reposition PRISA for the next phase of growth.

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is the recognised professional body for public relations and communication management in Southern Africa.

It is endorsed by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), PRISA promotes excellence, ethical practice, and professional development within the industry.