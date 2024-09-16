Healthcare Public Health
Public Health Company news South Africa

    Pharma’s reach for underserved patients

    Issued by Access to Medicine Foundation
    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    Drugmakers’ efforts to expand access to essential medicines in low- and middle-income countries are falling short, according to a new report by Access to Medicine Foundation.
    Pharma&#x2019;s reach for underserved patients

    While pharmaceutical companies have made ambitious commitments to improve access to medicines in underserved populations, the report reveals significant gaps in their efforts. Despite the increasing demand for life-saving healthcare products, many people in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) still lack access to essential medications. Measuring patient reach is crucial to determining whether essential medicines and healthcare products are truly reaching the people who need them most. It provides valuable insights into gaps in access and helps ensure that healthcare efforts are both effective and equitable.

    The latest report from the Access to Medicine Foundation addresses this critical issue of how pharma companies are reaching people worldwide especially in LMICs.

    To address these challenges, the report highlights recommendations for the pharma industry:

    • Transparently and frequently report methods and results to drive accountability, unlock new partnerships, and drive impact

    • Ensure comprehensive assessment of patient reach across all products and countries

    • Refine methods to fit different contexts and scenarios

    • Work with partners to collate and track more granular, on-the-ground data for monitoring patient reach so efforts can be expanded

    • When establishing patient reach goals and approaches, consider prevalence, disease burden, and the number of treatment-eligible patients

    • Drive progress by collaborating and sharing knowledge with industry peers

    • Take action towards improving patient reach approaches while prioritising affordability and access.

    By taking these steps, pharmaceutical companies can play a crucial role in closing the gap in healthcare access and improving the health outcomes of people around the world.

